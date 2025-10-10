The Last Frontier episode 2 ending explained: Was Frank able to arrest Havlock?

The Last Frontier has recently released its two episodes, hinting at a dangerous threat heading to Alaska. The Last Frontier episode 2 begins with Frank’s wife being held as a captive by Havlock, the criminal CIA has been looking for. Fairbunks, the golden heart city’s peace was turned upside down when a JPAT’s plane crashed in their zone.

Apple TV+’s new crime thriller drama, The Last Frontier, created by Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D'Ovidio, stars Jason Clark (Frank Remnick) at its centre, who has served his 18 years in the U.S. Marshall. Planning to give up his hectic job, he was mentally prepared to buy the cabin and spend a peaceful life with his wife, Sarah, and son Luke. However, his job demands him to be on the force when the JPAT’s plane, having 52 inmates on board, makes an immediate landing in Alaska.

The plane, which is used to transport inmates around the country for court dates and trials, crashed, giving them a free shot at escape. These federal inmates are violent and dangerous. And among them, one is the mastermind of all — Havlock.

Towards the end of The Last Frontier episode 2, Frank fails to get his hands on Havlock when they came in to trade Sarah for a prisoner from Seat 12A of the plane. It turns out Havlock never wanted Henry Sickler; his real plan was to distract the team with the exchange so he could steal the plane recordings.

Havlock fooled the Marshalls by pretending to be a pilot

In the mid-air explosion, Havlock frees himself and even switches with one of the pilots named Granger, before landing. Frank and his team get a call from the fire chief that there’s a smoke up north, but they can’t get a visual, so they take their chopper to the location where the plane has crashed.

Turns out they didn’t know what they were going to deal with, and the criminals were all set to attack them to get the chopper. Frank, Donnie, and Hutch somehow escape by taking the pilot with them, who pretended to be Granger, but he was Havlock. In the chaos, Donnie gets stabbed by one of the inmates and later dies.

The criminals are now roaming freely in the Alaskan town, and the kids in the school are informed about the lockdown, but Frank’s son Luke and his girlfriend were left before they could hear the announcement. Towards the end of the episode, the officer finds Luke and his girlfriend, who were staying at the cabin that his father was about to buy.

The Marshall team is looking for every prisoner; meanwhile, the CIA is interested in Havlock. They sent Sydney to track down Havlock and work with Frank, as the CIA doesn’t have control or jurisdiction in Alaska.

Why does the CIA want Havlock?

Frank is questioning Sydney as to why he should allow the CIA into this matter, as the marshals are the ones who run JPATs. She reveals that they made an unscheduled stop, picked up a con, who wasn’t on the manifest, and he was the mole in the CIA who wanted to destabilize and destroy the American government.

For him, jailbreak at 30,000 ft. is just the beginning, which eventually proved when the case for Frank became personal. His friend died, his wife has been kept hostage, and his son has been missing from school.

She explains that Havlock is a former CIA agent who turned rogue. He was trained in the Atwater Protocol to catch spies, but he went against the agency instead.

Meanwhile, the team gets a signal from an outpost and suspects it to be Havlock. As soon as they reach there, they learn that the guy isn’t Havlock. Soon after, Sydney tells Frank that the dead man in the criminal uniform is actually Granger, which made them realize that Havlock has switched the identity, and the one lying in the hospital is him.

Before he could make Sarah aware, who is a nurse at the hospital, he kidnapped her. He even has access to Archive 6, a confidential file that could ruin Sydney’s agency if it gets into the wrong hands.

In The Last Frontier episode 2, Frank fails to arrest Havlock and even fails to get his wife safely back, whom he has kept as a hostage. He took the plane recordings from the vehicle and left a box which read ‘’For Frank.’’ However, what’s in that box and how Frank will save his wife and his town will be continued in the next episode.