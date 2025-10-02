The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer reacts to raunchy party favors, shocking confessions, and slumber party chaos

The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer attends The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - "Scandal" screening and panel (Image via Getty)

Jesse Palmer, host of The Golden Bachelor, addressed several of the week’s notable events in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on October 1, 2025.

Palmer commented on the roast date, the slumber party hosted by Kathy and Susan, and the interactions during the cocktail party. He provided insight into the events as they occurred on set, noting the surprising moments that unfolded throughout the week.

Palmer’s reactions offer a factual account of what happened, including Amy’s monologue, the party favors distributed by Kathy and Susan, and Mel Owens’ one-on-one date with Debbie.

Jesse Palmer discusses memorable moments from The Golden Bachelor week

Roast date reactions

During the roast date, Amy delivered a six-minute monologue. Palmer explained that the performance was both entertaining and confusing, noting that much of the humor was self-directed rather than aimed at Mel or the other women.

He specifically pointed out a moment when Amy was wearing only one "shoe," emphasizing the unusual and unpredictable nature of her routine. Palmer explained that Amy’s jokes were primarily self-directed, saying,

“I don’t think there was one actual joke aimed at Mel or any of the other women. In fact, I think she roasted herself multiple times!”

Palmer also delivered his own roast of Mel Owens, focusing on both his athletic performance and his wardrobe. He explained that Mel hit harder on the field than his "fashion sense" ever made an impression on The Golden Bachelor. He added that the black shoes Mel wore did not help him move any better, and he compared Mel’s movements to a fax machine trying to load in 1979. Palmer highlighted these details about Mel’s presence during the roast date, including his actions, attire, and overall demeanor, providing a direct account of what he observed.

Slumber party highlights

The slumber party hosted by Kathy and Susan featured several unexpected revelations. Palmer explained that Kathy and Susan arriving with party favors was expected, noting that it was something viewers “saw coming from a mile away.” The slumber party activities also involved a game of “never have I ever,” during which Palmer highlighted Gerri’s disclosure as a notable moment.

Among the items the hosts brought, Palmer specifically identified “personal massagers” as part of the party favors given to the participants. The sequence of events at the slumber party was presented factually without additional interpretation, detailing both the gifts provided and the revelations shared by participants.

One-on-one dates and a cocktail party

Debbie had a one-on-one date with Mel Owens during this episode. Palmer explained that if things do not work out with Mel, Debbie would be a strong candidate for a future season of The Golden Bachelor, noting that she has been consistently "selfless" throughout her life and has been actively searching for love.

He emphasized that her qualities and dedication make her a notable choice for continued participation in the series.

During the cocktail party, participants engaged in multiple interactions. Palmer addressed the frequency of physical displays, commenting,

“We needed to plant mouthwash all over the mansion. Nobody was holding back!”

He reflected on the measures taken to accommodate the level of interaction during the event.

