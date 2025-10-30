The Golden Bachelor reveals he was never in love with more than one person

The Golden Bachelor season 2 lead Mel Owens (Image via Getty)

The Golden Bachelor season 2 is about to end with Mel Owens picking his final two ladies, Peg and Cindy, who are moving to the final ceremony, where they will get to meet Mel's family as well.

Before the final, all the eliminated contestants sat down with host Jesse Palmer and The Golden Bachelor himself to reflect on their journey, conflicts, and happy moments on the show.

The special reunion episode titled Women Tell All premiered on October 30, 2025, on ABC, featuring all the women contestants: Carla, Alexandra, Lisa, Monica P., Robin, Monica B., Terri, Andra, Roxanne, Amy, Carol, Gerri, Cheryl, and Debbie.

After filming this episode, Mel Owens spoke to Extra’s Terri Seymour in an exclusive interview about the show, what is ahead in the final rose ceremony, the hometown dates, Nicolle's comments, and much more.

When the interviewer asked him whether he was in love with more than one woman at any point during filming the show. Mel replied seriously,

No. Never. Never. No.

Mel Owens expressed admiration for his The Golden Bachelor journey

As the host asked, The Golden Bachelor about how he is feeling after meeting all the lovely ladies, Mel admitted with a warm smile about how good it felt to reunite with the women he had formed genuine connections with.

"I feel great because I really enjoyed them when we were doing the show. Seeing them again just brought back great memories."

He further admitted that it was fun and intriguing to listen to the ladies and witness their back-and-forth banter

The reunion episode was filled with laughter, emotional confessions, and confrontations, particularly involving Nicolle, who faced criticism from her fellow contestants for her remarks.

When asked about the tense exchange, Mel admitted he wasn’t surprised, as he says,

"Oh, I knew that there was going to be some some push back. Um, and but you know, Nicole handed hand handled it pretty pretty well. I think um you know, you have to defend yourself, you know, with your actions. And I think Nicole handled it."

Mel believed that the women didn’t view Nicolle as a bad person and did not completely turn up against her, but rather, they checked her, and they handled it internally.

When asked about the biggest surprise on The Golden Bachelor journey, Mel expressed that the huge production with all the elements inside and the way everything worked so smoothly surprised him.

Expressing admiration for how well-produced and managed the entire process was, he says:

"I didn’t think it was going to be this well-run, Mel said, reflecting on his experience filming The Golden Bachelor."

He further added:

"There were no real hiccups along the way—the casting, the people, the production—it was all done so well. Everyone was involved, and even though there was some friction here and there, like in any family, we’ve now become a part of something special. We’re GB2, our own season, our own group, and we love each other for it."

The Golden Bachelor lead then went on to praise the way it was organized, especially the creativity behind each date, stating:

"I had a lot of fun doing it—the way the show put together the dates, whether they were group dates or one-on-ones, they were all intriguing, interesting, and really on point."

When it came to hometown visits, Mel was equally enthusiastic, saying that it was great to have the women show me around their cities and introduce him to their families.

What made it special, according to him, was that the families weren’t prepped, so they could ask him anything, and he could ask them anything, giving him a real insight into who the women were.

The conversation turned to the upcoming Fantasy Suites, which Mel described as more intimate and revealing than many might expect, as he explains:

"Basically, the cameras go away, the mics go away, and you get to talk and find out about yourselves by asking difficult questions. You can answer freely without having them or the mics on. I’m glad they call it fantasy suites."

Talking about the two final ladies of The Golden Bachelor, Peg and Cindy, Mel acknowledged how challenging it would be to choose, calling them both so different, as they have energy and they're lovely, and they're smart.

He talks about Peg saying her background is full of sacrifice, which he admires deeply, while Cindy is serious, thoughtful, and has three daughters, which appeals to him.

As for whether Mel finds his happily ever after, charming, The Golden Bachelor teased it off with a laugh,

"If you tune in on ABC and Hulu, you’ll find out."

Stay tuned for more updates.