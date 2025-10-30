Final rose, final surprise: The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale schedule revealed

Jesse Palmer, the host of The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor is headed for a two-week crescendo as host Jesse Palmer and lead Mel Owens guide viewers to the climactic rose ceremony.

The network has confirmed that the finale will not air in one single block, but will instead unfold across two episodes, giving fans extra time to digest the Fantasy Suites, the final choice, and the aftermath.

Mel Owens, a 66-year-old attorney and former NFL linebacker, returned this fall to search for love among 23 women, all aged 60 or older.

The season premiered on September 24, 2025, on ABC. The network has set the following key dates for the season’s final chapters:



On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, the first part of the finale airs. This episode is expected to cover the Fantasy Suites dates (overnight, one-on-one interactions).





On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, a two-hour episode will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, wrapping up the final choice, the proposal (if there is one), and the “After the Final Rose” reunion special.





The Golden Bachelor Season 2 Finale: What to expect







For fans who follow the Bachelor franchise rhythm, the format is familiar—but with a twist.

Instead of a one-night, three-hour special, this season splits the finale into two weeks.

The November 5 episode sets the stage: Mel will take the final two women (reportedly contestant Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers) into the Fantasy Suites, where private one-on-one time gives deeper insight into each connection.

As Mel shared in an interview:



“I went in there really wanting to know more, because the cameras are off … and now I can ask questions you might not want to say while you’re miked and on camera.”



Mel teased fans that the road to his final rose is “brilliant” and added,



“You won’t believe how we get there. Not mechanically, but how we get there emotionally. There’s some movement and twists and turns.”



The two-hour finale on November 12 will likely include the final rose ceremony, a proposal (if applicable), and the live “After the Final Rose” segment.

Why two finale nights for The Golden Bachelor

The decision to split the finale mirrors the approach taken in the show’s first season.

Instead of compressing the Fantasy Suites, final rose, and reunion into one night, the two-week plan allows for more storytelling—time to build suspense and give each piece of the conclusion its full focus.

For fans eager to speculate, some outlets list the final two contenders and note that a proposal is “presumed,” though not guaranteed.

How to watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale





Live broadcast: Subscribe to ABC via cable, satellite, or streaming bundle to watch the November 5 and November 12 episodes live on Wednesdays (8:00 p.m. ET/PT for the November 12 finale).







Streaming: Episodes typically become available on Hulu the next day after airdate.





What this finale means — and what to look for

A media spoiler site reports that he is likely to be engaged to Peg Munson. Regardless of outcome, the schedule sets a two-step reveal: first, the intimate Fantasy Suites, then the live finale.

Beyond the romantic outcome, the dual-night format allows for deeper emotional beats and audience engagement.

Mel himself said the emotional arc is what viewers will notice—“how we get there” more than what happens.

For viewers of The Golden Bachelor, the schedule is clear: November 5 for the build-up, and November 12 for the resolution. Tune in live or stream the next day and be ready for the final rose.

Stay tuned for more updates.