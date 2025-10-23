Mel Owens breaks down his controversial comments, tough decisions and a twist-ending on The Golden Bachelor

Mel Owens afrom The Golden Bachelor (Image via Getty)

At 66, former NFL linebacker-turned-lawyer Mel Owens steps into his role as the lead of The Golden Bachelor Season 2 amid controversy, tough choices, and what he calls a “brilliant” finale.

From his early remarks about contestant eligibility to a surprise ending that left viewers stunned, Owens has faced public backlash, emotional decisions and an ending that’s anything but ordinary.

The Golden Bachelor: Mel Owens’s controversial comments

In June 2025, ahead of filming, Owens made headlines when he said during a University of Michigan (his alma mater) football podcast appearance that he preferred women aged 45 to 60. He added,

“If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them. This is not ‘The Silver Bachelor,’ this is ‘The Golden Bachelor.’”

He also remarked,

“And I told them [the contestants], ‘Try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right?’”

The comments quickly sparked widespread backlash online, with many calling him ageist and out of touch with the spirit of The Golden Bachelor, a series meant to celebrate love later in life.

Owens later addressed the issue, explaining that he "didn’t know anything about The Golden Bachelor ages."

“I didn’t. I’m thinking, to me, the age range was 45 to 60. That’s my age range. I’m thinking that’s the gold years for me.”

Following the backlash, Owens publicly apologized, saying,

“Those [views and comments] were a mistake by me. It’s unfair. It’s insensitive, like I said. And I want to earn it back.”

When filming began, he took the initiative to speak directly to the women about his earlier statements.

“When I first walked in, I addressed it. I apologized to them. I said, ‘It was unfair, insensitive. I want to earn it back. Just give me the chance.’”

He also admitted he hadn’t been active in the dating world for decades, saying,

“I hadn’t dated in 26 years, so I had no clue.”

Although it had been reported that the network considered replacing him, Owens remained the lead, and the shooting commenced in Los Angeles in July 2025.

There were 23 women included in the show, the majority of whom were in their 60s and 70s, who proved the idea of the show, which is finding love during the later stages of life.

During a roast-style group date, Owens revealed that contestants didn’t hold back when joking about his controversy.

“One said, ‘Oh, when Mel was walking with me, he was using me as a cane.’ … It was good because I earned that, and I took it and I deserved it.”

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark in September, Owens laughed off a jab from Kelly Ripa about his comments.

“Touché,” he said, adding that working with the women had been an incredible experience.

“There’s a lot of common interest and a lot of life experiences … all these women were great and sophisticated, and well-accomplished, and fun, and funny. It was great.”

Tough decisions and the twist ending

Ahead of the finale, Owens teased that The Golden Bachelor Season 2 features “the most dramatic … it’s so good, you won’t believe it.”

Filming took place in Antigua, and Owens described the finale as “brilliant,” praising the production and emotional storytelling. He said,

“ABC can put on a production. … I know who it is. It’s really emotional.”

Owens also shared his decision-making process during the season.

“I can do it in my head, but when you write stuff down, it’s meaningful. I wanted to write down my first impressions, the goods, the bads, the neutrals.”

He added,

“The hometowns are all great. But there’s that magnetism that pulls you in … so I went with my gut.”

Calling the final choice “tough,” Owens explained,

“I’m just trying to figure out who is going to be the best fit for me, who I would enjoy.”

With The Golden Bachelor Season 2 approaching its end, Mel Owens is under extra scrutiny, not only over what he has previously said but also the manner in which he copes with the emotional end of the show.

“It’s really emotional, it’s a beautiful conclusion to something I didn’t expect,” Owens said of its ending.

He has also spoken openly about the lessons he learned from his mistakes and how he sincerely appreciated the women he encountered along the way.

Stay tuned for more updates.