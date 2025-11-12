Gerry Turner attends Golden Bachelor season 2 finale with new fiancée as ex Theresa Nist sits across the room

Gerry Turner with ex-wife Theresa Nist during their wedding (Image Via Instagram/@goldengerryturner)

Golden Bachelor season 2 finale brought some old faces and ex-couples back to the show.

During the finale episode, the audience spotted Gerry Turner who was the ‘Golden Bachelor’ in season 1.

But Gerry was not the only one in attendance.

His ex-wife Theresa Nist was also spotted sitting across the room.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner were married during season 1 of Golden Bachelor.

The couple called it quits months after getting married.

Their relationship again and eventual divorce again gained attention with the release of Gerry’s memoir titled Golden Years: What I’ve Learned from Love, Loss and Reality TV.

In his memoir Gerry made some allegations against his ex-wife Theresa which were refuted by Theresa.

Gerry Turner attended the finale of Golden Bachelor season 2 with fiancée, Lana Sutton







Gerry Turner reunited with ex-wife Theresa during the finale of Golden Bachelor 2 amid their now turbulent divorce.

During the live broadcast of the show on November 12, 2025, host Jesse Palmer revealed that the former Golden Bachelor is in the crowd.

Jesse stated:



“Look who else is here: Gerry, our first Golden Bachelor. “[He’s here] with his new fiancée, Lana [Sutton].”



The camera then turned to a waving Gerry who was seated beside his new fiancée greeting Jerry and the audience.

Jesse further congratulated the couple, by stating:



“We wanna say congratulations on you both finding love. Excited for you too.”



Further Palmer also went on to reveal that many of the ‘Golden Ladies and Golden Men’ were also present for the finale.

Sitting across the room was Theresa Nist, who was Gerry Turner ex-wife.

Gerry met and eventually married Theresa during season 1 of Golden Bachelor Season 1.

Theresa was spotted sitting beside the runner-up from the prior season, Leslie Fhima and Mel Owen’s castoffs from season 2.

Jesse however did not further address either Theresa or Leslie’s appearance during the finale.

Gerry and Theresa announced their separation just after three months of their marriage.

Gerry released the official statement during Good Morning America stating:



“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations. We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.



He then mentioned that they are “dedicated” towards their families and believes that it was for the best.

Turner continued:



“The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”



But in his memoirs, Gerry opened up more about their marriage and stated that he had doubts regarding their marriage and a lack of intimacy between them also led to their divorce.

He also alleged that Nist did not check on him after his cancer diagnosis.

In December 2024, Gerry announced that he has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer called Waldenström's macroglobulinemia.

In his memoirs he claimed that Theresa was nonchalant about his well being.



He stated:



“I do remember that she never called to see what was going on or how I was doing. I didn’t have any great expectations for Theresa or any of the other women when I shared what was going on with me, but to be that insignificant to someone I had married, albeit briefly, was very painful."



But Theresa refuted the claims during the Dear Shandy interview saying:



“And he presented it to me this way: ‘My doctor told me that I'm going to die of old age before this cancer will get to me.’ He made it sound like it was nothing, and so far he hasn't had any symptoms. So it wasn't as dire as he's making this out.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.