The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner sells his Indiana lakehouse following divorce and cancer diagnosis

Gerry Turner with ex-wife Theresa Nist (Image via Instagram/@goldengerryturner)

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has found a new owner for his lakehouse in Indiana.

The house has been listed for sale since July 2025, following Turner’s personal issues and cancer diagnosis.

Gerry Turner starred in The Bachelor’s spin-off show, The Golden Bachelor, in 2023.

The reality star fell in love with Theresa Nist during the reality show and got engaged in front of cameras during the final episode.

The duo got married on a special episode documented by cameras in January 2024.

But the couple called it quits just three months after the wedding.

The Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner initially listed the house for $739,900







The 2,624-square-foot Lakehouse was listed for sale in the real estate market four months ago.

It was initially listed for $739,900, but later it was revealed that Turner had reduced the price to $719,900 after a few weeks.

The house found a buyer, as reported by Realtor.com on November 5, 2025.

The report revealed that the property records show that the house is under a contingent offer.

A "contingent offer" means that Turner has accepted the offer, but certain conditions must be fulfilled for the deal to be finalized.

It has yet to be disclosed which offer was accepted by the Golden Bachelor alum for the house.

Gerry has previously revealed that he would vacate the house after marrying Theresa Nist and the couple planned to move to Charleston before his cancer diagnosis.

The couple announced their separation on Good Morning America, where Gerry revealed that he was diagnosed with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia.

His cancer diagnosis came weeks after his decision to divorce Theresa Nist.

In an interview with PEOPLE in December 2024, he said,



“As Theresa and I were trying very hard to find our lifestyle and where we were going to live and how we were going to make our life work, I was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer."



He also mentioned during the interview that he had to reflect on his life priorities. He remarked:



“I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters. And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."



He also spoke about his diagnosis and revealed that there is no cure for it in the same interview. Turner said:



“Unfortunately, there's no cure for it. So that weighs heavily in every decision I make.”



But he added that it would not stop him from enjoying life without any regrets.



“I'm going to pack as much fun as I possibly can into my life and enjoy every moment. And when I'm gone, I'm gone, but I'm not going to have regrets.”



According to Realtor.com, Turner purchased the lakehouse in Indiana in 2020 for $181,250.

The house came with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The property spanned around 2,624 square feet.

As reported by the same publication, the listing was held by Daniel Orlando with The Anchor and Arbor Team.

The listing describes the house as exceptionally well-maintained and also stresses that it does not require additional steps to reach the water's edge.

The lakehouse features a porch with multiple seating areas and offers stunning views of the lake.

The listing states, as reported by Realtor.com on November 5, 2025:



“The Golden Bachelor's house is being offered mostly furnished with a few exclusions. All watercrafts, their associated equipment and coordinating lifts, the wine/beverage trunk in walkout basement are excluded and other sentimental and personal items are also excluded.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.