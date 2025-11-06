The Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist calls one of Gerry Turner’s jokes “pretty dark humor," opens up on her disturbing experience

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist (Image via ABC)

The Golden Bachelor alum, Theresa Nist, made some revelations and even shared her side of the story after her ex-husband, Gerry Turner, made some claims in his memoir, Golden Years: What I've Learned From Love, Loss, and Reality TV. Nist opened up about her separation from Gerry Turner during her recent appearance on an episode of the Dear Shandy podcast and shed some light on her side of the story of what happened when they were together.

She recalled a disturbing experience of taking a walk around Pretty Lake with Turner, and that is when he pointed out a shed to her. Nist claimed that Turner said that he would “hide her body there after killing and chopping her up.”

The Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner met Theresa Nist on the first season of the show. The two grew closer during their time on the show and eventually got engaged and later married. However, the marriage soon turned out to be short-lived as they got divorced just three months after their wedding. While recalling the incident, Nist said,

“Well, if this was his idea of a joke, that was pretty dark humor.”

"Felt like there was animosity" - The Golden Bachelor alum, Theresa Nist, on Gerry Turner’s joke

During her recent appearance on the Dear Shandy podcast, the Golden Bachelor alum claimed that Gerry Turner was not laughing when he cracked the joke. Theresa Nist explained,

“I just felt like there was animosity in that statement that was underlying. Like, maybe if he could have gotten rid of me somehow.”

Nist further explained that she believes Turner would not actually act on his joke, but thought it was rather disturbing. She said,

“It’s not true, but it just spoke to an underlying feeling about me.”

Entertainment Weekly has released a few excerpts from Gerry Turner's memoir, where he has written,

"With the signs that Theresa cared about me fading, everything started to bother me. Sleeping on the sofa had made me a little bitter. But there were other small events that highlighted our differences."

Gerry Turner calls his marriage to Theresa Nist “a monumentally bad decision”

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Gerry Turner said that his former marriage to Theresa Nist was a monumental mistake. He explained that he was upset about the fact how things fell apart. He said,

“I was already low from filing for divorce. It’s hard to admit to yourself that you’ve made such a monumentally bad decision. For months, I could not shake my bitter resentment toward Theresa and the show.”

He added:

“Nor could I rid myself of the feeling that I was a disappointment. I didn’t read people nearly as well as I thought I did. I’d rushed into a wedding that I didn’t believe in."

The Golden Bachelor alum admitted that there was not one "flash-bang moment" where he realized that the marriage was over, but it was rather a gradual march toward the end.

Stay tuned for more updates.