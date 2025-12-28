NASA faces backlash as ‘lies’ claims grow over unclear 3I/ATLAS discovery photos

There is an object from outside our solar system that has brought up an enormous web discussion.

The object is named 3I/ATLAS, and it is said that it came from another star system.

Though experts continue trying to learn more about the object, netizens seem discontent with all that they are shown. The anger is primarily focused on NASA.

There are people who feel that NASA is not revealing clear images or information. It has caused videos to appear on the internet, alleging that NASA is hiding something or being dishonest.

​What is 3I/ATLAS?

3I/ATLAS has been found by the survey using telescopes in Chile on July 1, 2025.

According to scientists, it is the third known object that has entered the solar system from outside. It is very unique on its own since it is third.

Unlike most comets, this comet is not bright or spectacular. Instead, it trails small pieces of dust as it journeys through space.

The pieces form a strange tail that acts unlike most other tails that astronomers normally observe.

Why people are questioning NASA

In December 2025, NASA gave the world a few images of 3I/ATLAS. These were processed shots and not particularly sharp.

For many people, this was too little; after all, great tools like the James Webb Space Telescope exist.

Because the raw images were not released, some persons online started asking why. Soon, words like "cover-up" and "lies" had hit social media.

There is no proof for this, but the lack of clear photos has made people jittery.

​What scientists have found so far

Scientists studying 3I/ATLAS say the object is releasing dust that is larger than normal space dust.



Research shared by Avi Loeb suggests the object is shedding this dust slowly but steadily as it moves away from the Sun.

This dust reflects sunlight, which creates a soft glow around the object.

Scientists believe this glow helps explain why the tail looks unusual and why 3I/ATLAS does not behave like a typical comet.

Why sharing data matters

Many space lovers and researchers believe open data is important. When raw images and information are shared, more people can study them and confirm findings. This builds trust.

Some citizen scientists say that when information feels limited, doubts naturally grow. NASA has not said it is hiding anything, but people still want clearer answers.​

What happens next

3I/ATLAS will continue its journey through the solar system and is expected to pass closer to Jupiter in 2026. Scientists hope future observations will provide clearer images and calm the noise online.

For now, 3I/ATLAS remains both a space mystery and a source of debate. It shows how much people care about space discoveries and how important clear communication really is.

