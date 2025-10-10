Who was Tad R. Callister? Tributes pour in as eminent LDS leader passes away at 79

Tad R. Callister served in various positions at the church over the years (Image via Getty)

Popular religious leader Tad R. Callister, 79, died on October 9, 2025. He was known for being a part of the Presidency of the Seventy of the LDS Church for three years. Callister was also their bishop.

Utah U.S. House Representative Ken Ivory was the first to disclose the news on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of Tad. Ken wrote that Callister will be missed by everyone and that his memory will be an inspiration for everyone. Ivory even recalled the time he worked with Tad on certain freedom and constitutional matters.

“Today, another spiritual giant and constitutional hero slipped through to the other side of the veil. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the many family and friends of Elder Tad R. Callister, author of several books including the Infinite Atonement, America's Choice and America's Destiny”, Ken said.

While his association with the church made him a famous face, he even wrote some books. The list included titles like The Inevitable Apostasy and the Promised Restoration, and America’s Choice: A Nation Under God or Without God?

Tad A. Callister even worked for the nonprofit organization, Why I Love America, and participated in an event of the same name around two years ago.

Meanwhile, netizens paid tribute to Tad on X, with one of them recalling his experience of meeting Callister.

“Loved his talks when I was on my mission. Met him a few years ago and he was nothing but friendly. He will be missed”, @jnewb13 wrote .

Another user claimed that Tad A. Callister’s book The Infinite Atonement was one of his favorite.

“Tad Callister will be missed. Love his book - “The Infinite Atonement””, @DJArtistone commented .

A similar tribute was shared by an individual, praising Tad’s writing skills.

“Oh no! He was a favorite of mine. Fantastic writer. Very Christ centered, insightful, loving. He’ll be sorely missed”, @TrashPanda10th said .

One of the reactions featured the user appreciating all of Tad’s books.

“He’ll be missed. His books were accessible and spiritually uplifting”, @Kapellmeister51 stated .

Tad R. Callister was an attorney in the past: Career and other details explained

The Glendale, California, native became popular after joining the LDS Church and the books written by him at the same time. Besides serving in the Presidency of the Seventy, he worked for the Fifth Quorum of the Seventy for five years.

Tad R. Callister’s biography on the website of the Religious Study Center of Brigham Young University stated that he was the Sunday School general president and a president of the Canada Toronto East Mission of the LDS. He even joined the law firm Callister & Callister as an attorney before becoming the mission president.

Notably, he completed his higher studies at Brigham Young University, followed by UCLA and New York University. Back in 2021, Tad urged the need for religious individuals to uphold the American Constitution while appearing at the Patriotic Service of America’s Freedom Festival. According to Church News, he said at the time:

“It is impossible for the man of pious reflection not to perceive in it a finger of that Almighty hand which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the revolution.”

Tad R. Callister also addressed the general public while serving in different positions, including General Authority Seventy. He was even joined by his wife, Kathryn Louise Saporiti, as a mission leader in the Canada Toronto East Mission.

Back in 2019, he received the Patrons of the Arts award from the Inspirational Arts Association. His latest book as an author was America’s Destiny: Choosing God’s Will or Ours.

Apart from Kathryn, Tad R. Callister’s survivors include his six children. Tad and Kathryn tied the knot in December 1968.