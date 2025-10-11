"I've cooled down on drinking": Love Is Blind star Joe speaks out on his heated opinions about Nick

Joe from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 fame Joe Ferrucci has finally addressed his drunken comments about co-star Nick Amato.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on October 10, 2025, Joe looked back on the scene where he shared his opinions about Nick at the pod squad reunion party and said:



“I’ve cooled down on drinking substantially to where I’m not making a fool out of myself every week.”



The incident occurred in episode 9 of the series, where Joe not only mocked Nick’s intimate relationship with his partner, Annie Lancaster, but also opined that he could never get along with him.



“I don’t f**k with him too much. But that being said, he could be the best guy in the whole entire world. F**king ain’t my guy, you know? That’s the thing, but … Great hat tonight,” Joe said in a one-on-one with the cameras.



It was not the first time Joe got drunk and caused a scene on the series.

In the first batch of episodes, which dropped on October 1, 2025, the Love Is Blind star got into a drunken fight with his own fiancée, Madison Maidenberg.

Looking back on the show, he regretted some of the things he said while intoxicated.

Love Is Blind season 9: Joe reveals he apologized to Nick for the comments







While reflecting on his behavior and some of the things he said while intoxicated, Joe shared that he had been working on his drinking habits.

He revealed that he had been scaling back on his drinking, saying that he needed to “calm down.”



“That was a very interesting time in my life as well, and with the added stress of the show … I think I used that as a coping mechanism, which was really the worst coping mechanism you could use,” he stated.



The Love Is Blind star owned up to his actions, admitting he passed negative comments about Nick, but he also disclosed that he apologized to him for whatever he said.

Joe noted that it was Nick who reached out to him first after watching the episode, in which he was compared to Annie’s past flame, Brenden Guthrie, and his intimate relationship with Annie was mocked.



“I hadn’t seen it [yet]. I apologized back to him. I think that was kind of out of line. People online might think it’s funny, right? But I wouldn’t want somebody else talking about me like that,” Joe shared.



He then reflected on his relationship with Brenden, saying he was “very close” to him and that he felt “a little heartbroken for him” when he lost Annie to Nick.

Regardless, Joe admitted that his closeness with Brenden was not a reason to be “hard on Nick.”

The Love Is Blind star stated that Nick had a “good heart,” even if he was “a unique guy.”



“And sometimes people just don’t mesh very well, so I’ll just leave it at that. But I think Nick does have a good heart, and I think he means well,” he added.



Joe comments on his explosive fight with Madison

Looking back on the drunken fight Joe had with Madison in Mexico, he said that he covered his eyes while watching those scenes.

He admitted it was “cringey” and hard to watch. Joe also confessed that he got “very inebriated at the party” and had the conversation with Madison while he was still intoxicated.

According to him, the fight was a “blip” in their relationship, suggesting that it would not have a long-lasting impact on their connection.

Viewers will now have to tune in on October 15, 2025, to see if Madison will say “I do” to Joe at the altar.

Stay tuned for more updates.