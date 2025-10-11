Who went home on Big Brother UK 2025 episode 12? Details explored

Cameron B. from Big Brother UK season 22 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

The Big Brother UK 2025 house experienced several incidents that affected housemate dynamics over the past week. George Gilbert was removed earlier for repeated use of unacceptable language and behavior, preventing his participation in the live eviction.

During Friday night’s show, Cameron B was revealed to have received the fewest public votes, making him the third housemate to leave. He exited through the front door and was greeted outside by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

In his exit interview, Cameron B reflected on his time in the house, noting differences between life inside and outside and acknowledging interactions with fellow housemates that shaped his experience.

He also speculated on who might have nominated him, and hosts confirmed that Cameron K, Elsa, and Zelah had placed him on the eviction list.

Cameron B becomes the third evicted housemate in Big Brother UK 2025

Events leading to eviction

In the days before his eviction, Cameron B became involved in a disagreement with Feyisola during dinner. The exchange included discussions about household behavior, with Cameron B reacting to comments he perceived as critical.

He later acknowledged his response and apologized, stating he took responsibility for his actions. Other housemates, including Cameron K, were involved in related discussions in the snug, which contributed to tensions in the house.

Cameron B also clarified his actions in a private conversation with a smaller group of housemates, discussing the context of the incidents and their impact.

Earlier in the week, housemates had shared discussions at the dining table about daily routines and expectations. Feyisola addressed the group, stating that there was no agenda and emphasizing the adjustment to living together.

Cameron B interjected during these discussions, questioning some of the comments on household habits. Other housemates, including Jenny, asked for clarification on the disagreements, while some expressed frustration at repeated discussions on the same issues.

Live eviction show details

The live eviction on October 10 marked the first departure via the front door this season, following previous removals arranged through Big Brother: Late & Live. Cameron B left the house during the live broadcast, where he was met by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best and a crowd of fans.

During the exit interview, Cameron B discussed the events that led to his nomination and public vote. He recounted disagreements, moments of tension during meals, and interactions with housemates that contributed to his position in the eviction process.

House tensions and upcoming changes

Several incidents contributed to tensions prior to Cameron B’s eviction. A key dispute involved dinner etiquette and household responsibilities, with Cameron B and Feyisola exchanging comments.

Cameron B addressed these issues directly with Feyisola and participated in private discussions with other housemates to clarify his intentions. Some housemates expressed concern about being excluded from these conversations.

Additional interactions throughout the week included reminders about meal routines and responses to perceived comments or behavior, which influenced the overall dynamics in the house.

During the live eviction show, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced that two former housemates would return to the house as late arrivals next Friday. The introduction of returning housemates is expected to affect existing dynamics and public voting in future eviction rounds.

Cameron B’s exit reflects both the public vote and the outcomes of interactions within the house, showing how relationships and behavior influence eviction decisions.

