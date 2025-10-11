"Everywhere I go, there she is": The Braxtons star Trina on life without her sister Traci

Trina Braxton from The Braxtons (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons season 2 premiered on Friday, October 10, 2025, on WE TV at 8:00 pm ET and will also be available to stream on ALLBLK and AMC+.

This season promises to be filled with emotional depth and personal journeys, especially due to Traci Braxton's death in 2022, and the family navigating how to handle the loss and heal themselves.

The new season of The Braxtons follows the musical family embarking on new chapters of their lives, featuring glimpses of Towanda Braxton's wedding, medical emergencies, and Trina's new journey.

In a deeply emotional interview with PEOPLE ahead of The Braxtons' second season on October 10, 2025, Trina Braxton admitted that even years later, she still bursts out in tears when memories arise and yet finds solace knowing that Traci’s spirit is always there with them, saying:

"She's always a part of it. She's always going to be there. Everywhere I go, there she is."

What Trina said regarding her sister Traci's death ahead of The Braxtons season 2 premiere

Trina, who is returning along with her sisters Toni, Tamar, Tamada, along her mother Evelyn, shares how they are honoring Traci Braxton in the second season of The Braxton.

She also explains the long-standing grief followed by her older sister Traci's death in 2022 at 50 due to esophageal cancer, telling PEOPLE that it wasn't easy to film without Traci's presence and has nothing to do with cameras, saying,

"I'm glad we can still forge on to do this because that's definitely what she wanted us to do."

Trina reflected on the gap left by her sister Traci, which made it difficult, explaining that while not all the life had gone from their sisterhood, Traci brought a unique energy, what Trina called Traciness, describing it as,

"She was always saying some wacky thing that no one understood but her. And then when she finally explained it, you'd be like, 'That makes all the sense in the world. And it's just that element of her is definitely missing."

She acknowledged that her essence was missing and it wasn’t easy to continue without that element of Traci, but added that she was glad the family could still move forward because that's what Traci would have wanted them to do.

"But I don't think she'd be happy about so much contention, but she's definitely happy that we've continued on," she added.

It was earlier revealed that each of The Braxtons owns a Matching silver hummingbird locket containing parts of Traci's ashes inside, which Trina shows off during her Zoom call with PEOPLE.

Due to her love for hummingbirds, Trina even got five tattoos of hummingbirds on her back, representing each of them, as she says,

"She's always a part of it. She's always going to be there."

She reflected on her ongoing emotional journey, admitting that some days are better than others, acknowledging that memories of Traci sometimes bring laughter and also often bring tears, describing it as a daily process of coping and remembrance, saying,

"There are times when somebody will talk about her and I burst out in tears. And then there are other times when we'll talk about her and we burst out in laughter and joy, just remembering those wonderful times. It's a daily journey. And whoever said time heals all wounds, they lied."

On the new season of The Braxtons, Trina said that if she chooses to tell her story, she will share it with complete honesty, admitting when she is wrong and standing firm when she is right, adding:

"But if the other person feels that way too, we've reached an impasse. Where do we go from here?"

Lastly, she emphasized the importance of transparency, explaining that she believes in being open about all her feelings and everything she has to say.

She added that when one speaks the truth, there is nothing for anyone to debate afterward.

The new show promises to be full of fun and laughter, with tensions at an all-time high as the trailer teased some major developments in the lives of the Braxton sisters and their mother, Evelyn.

However, their mission is clear: to honor Traci’s memory while stepping into this next chapter of their lives.

Stay tuned for more updates.