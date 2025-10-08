Who is Anisa Jomha? iDubbbz's wife feuds with podcaster Ethan Klein over HasanAbi's dog shock collar allegations

TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 16: Anisa Jomha, Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha (C) and the Creator Clash 2 team attend the Creator Clash 2 Boxing Charity Gala at Floridan Palace Hotel on April 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Real Good Touring)

iDubbbz's wife Anisa Jomha has opened up on the recent animal cruelty allegations against HasanAbi. Jomha took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on October 7, 2025, and defended Hasan. In her tweet, she first called herself a "big dog advocate" and then claimed that she had never seen Kaya (Hasan's pet dog) with a shock collar on.

The tweet further came with a screenshot of an Instagram story seemingly uploaded by podcaster Ethan Klein. In the story, Klein accused Hasan of putting a shock collar on his pet dog and even suggested that the dog was crying in pain. The tweet by Anisa Jomha read,

"I've met Kaya, I saw Kaya while Hasan was streaming. She never had a shock collar on. She was good at her place command but that's very easily accomplished with positive reinforcement."

Anisa continued,

"I would be very very surprised if this was actually Kaya reacting to a shock collar."

The tweet received more than 61K views as well as over 1.5K likes since the time it was posted. For the unversed, Anisa Jomha is reportedly an online content creator just like her husband. Born in 1993, she hails from Alberta, Canada. Anisa attended the Harry Ainlay High School where she also played lacrosse and ice hockey.

Anisa went to the University of Alberta where she recieved her B.Ed degree in Fine and Studio Arts. She reportedly launched her social media career as a gameplay streamer on Twitch. She currently has more than 86K subscribers on YouTube.

Anisa Jomha and Ethan Klein got into further feud regarding the allegations against HasanAbi

After the aforementioned tweet was posted by Anisa Jomha, Ethan Klein did not stay silent. Infact, he took to Instagram stories and shared his reaction to the same. Klein first lashed out at Anisa by calling her a "pathetic sh*t stain of a human being" and accused her of "handwaving away animal abuse."

Ethan Klein even claimed that Anisa would delete her tweet whenever solid proof of Hasan's alleged animal abuse surfaced. This story prompted Anisa to further react on social media. She shared a tweet while sharing a screengrab of Klein's Instagram story. She wrote in her tweet,

"If you loved your dogs you would teach them to stop sh*tting in the house."

This tweet received about 34K views as well as more than 1.5K likes since it was uploaded on October 7, 2025. The issue started after a clip involving HasanAbi and his pet dog Kaya began going viral. In the clip, the streamer was seen telling his dog to "go back and stop", to which the dog seemingly began yelping. Hasan was heard telling Kaya,

"Kaya, please just f*king go back! Just stop! Jesus Christ! What are you doing? You're being such a baby!"

He then said that his mother had spoiled Kaya a lot. Shortly after that, many comments popped up where people suggested that Kaya looked "stressed." According to reports by The Express Tribune, the streamer too noticed the repeated comments surfacing on the chat. The video then began going viral with Ethan Klein accusing him of animal cruelty.