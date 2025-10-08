What is Andra Day’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as singer alleges manager stole $1.6 M in legal battle

Andra Day’s net worth in 2025 explored (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Andra Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie in Spokane, Washington in December 1984, is an American singer and songwriter known for her work in soul, R&B, blues, disco, and pop. She first rose to prominence with her debut studio album Cheers to the Fall in 2015, which earned her a Grammy nomination and included the hit single “Rise Up.”

Over the years, Day has received multiple accolades, including a Billboard Women in Music Award and a Soul Train Award. As of 2025, Andra Day’s estimated net worth is around $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Andra Day claims manager stole $1.6 million in ongoing legal battle

Andra Day and Jeff Evans, her manager of many years, are locked in a legal fight about money matters going back over 10 years, as per TMZ. Evans took the issue to court in Los Angeles on October 6, 2025. He claims Day broke their agreement, which gave him 40% of her publishing royalties and 20% of her other earnings. Evans says Day stopped paying him in 2024. The lawsuit also mentions she held back advances of $1.5 million from her publishing company, Kobalt, and income from her role in Netflix's The Deliverance.

#Exclusive 😳 Andra Day & ex-manager are suing each other for six figures in missing royalties. https://t.co/bBQu2Kft2H pic.twitter.com/fBU9jk2Moj — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2025

Evans’ lawyers asked the court to acknowledge the money he is owed, which they calculate to be at least $850,000 when they filed. The next day, Day filed a counter-lawsuit and argued that the contracts giving Evans 40% of her royalties and a 20% commission had ended in 2023 and were unfair. She accused Evans of taking a $600,000 recording fund from Warner Records without permission and collecting over $1 million in royalty payments from her songs and recordings.

In her legal claims, she alleged this misuse of funds caused her serious money problems, like struggling to pay credit card bills and cover touring costs. She believes Evans took at least $1.6 million and insists a deep investigation is needed to uncover the full extent of what she describes as financial wrongdoing.

Day’s lawyer, James Sammataro, said that Evans mishandled his fiduciary duties and took advantage of his role to benefit himself. Evans’ legal team has not yet answered any requests to comment on the situation. The lawsuits seem to point to a complete collapse of a working relationship that began back in 2010, which was five years before Day’s breakout album came out.

The court will decide if the claims from both sides hold up and will sort out any money owed or compensation needed.