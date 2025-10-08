Zootopia 2 adds Robert Irwin to the voice cast as an animal-inspired new character

A scene from Zootopia 2 (Image via Instagram/@Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Robert Irwin is set to make his official Disney debut with the upcoming animated film, Zootopia 2. The 21-year-old, who is presently seen on television in the hit reality show Dancing with the Stars USA, shared the news on the October 7, 2025, episode, which is in celebration of Disney week.

The son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin will lend his voice to Robert Furwin, a koala bear. This marks the first significant Hollywood voice-acting opportunity for the young conservationist who has dedicated years to continuing his father’s cherished legacy.

Seeing his character on screen, Robert said on the show,

“He looks just like me! What an incredible year - I sign up to be part of Dancing with the Stars, and now, I get to be part of a Disney film.”



He also made the announcement in a video post on Instagram, where standing outside the Walt Disney Animation Studios, he called his character “Awesome,” adding,

“I just got to watch my scene in the movie, and I cannot wait for you guys to see this.”

Zootopia 2, the sequel to the 2016 film of the same name, is slated to be released in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Everything to know about Zootopia 2



Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 reunites detectives Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the bunny rabbit, and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), the fox, as they dive into a new mystery involving Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan), a slippery and enigmatic reptilian figure whose arrival disrupts the peaceful city of Zootopia. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover in the city's Marsh Market, navigating uncharted territories and testing their partnership like never before.

The sequel introduces a host of new characters, including Dr. Fuzzby (Quinta Brunson), a quokka therapist who helps Judy and Nick address their relationship dynamics. The story is made more intriguing by the Lynxley family, which includes Milton (David Strathairn), Pawbert (Andy Samberg), Cattrick (Macaulay Culkin), and Kitty (Brenda Song). Fan favorites from the first film, like Shakira's Gazelle and Idris Elba's Chief Bogo also make an appearance.

The new song "Zoo," which Shakira co-wrote with Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin, will be included in the movie and made available as a single on October 10, 2025. Michael Giacchino is responsible for the film's soundtrack.

Expected release date of Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 is scheduled for release in the United States on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. It will be made available for digital streaming at a later date that is yet to be announced. The sequel to Disney's 2016 hit reunites detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they tackle a new mystery involving a mysterious reptilian figure named Gary De'Snake.

