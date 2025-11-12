"I was just very amped to have her teaching me”: Dancing With the Stars alum Xochitl Gomez shares her excitement to dance with Witney Carson

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Dancing With the Stars alum Xochitl Gomez recently performed with season 34 contestant Robert Irwin, while joking that she was more excited about dancing with pro Witney Carson than with Robert Irwin.

Robert Irwin teamed up with Xochitl Gomez (former season 33 champion), as they performed for the Relay Live and had a face-off against Alix Earle and Joey Graziadei, swinging their hips to Olly Murs' track, “Dance with Me Tonight.”

Season 32 winner Xochitl Gomez paired with Robert Irwin for the Relay Dance that ultimately helped him earn some extra points.

While calling herself a huge fan of Witney’s dancing style, she mentioned her signature hair whips and style. The season 32 winner said,

“I was just very amped to have her teaching me.”

Dancing With the Stars Xochitl Gomez expresses her excitement to dance with Witney Carson

Xochitl Gomez, who won season 32, returned to the ballroom stage as she was paired with Robert Irwin. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gomez expressed her love for Witney’s choreography.

“Witney choreographed [the number] and so I’m not gonna lie, I was most excited to be dancing with Witney and having her teach me. “I’ve just been such a big fan and her hair whips, her lines, her sharpness, her technicality is off the f***ing charts. I was just very amped to have her teaching me.”

Judge Derek Hough also complimented the pair's chemistry and dance performance as he said,

'It was amazing,” he said. “By the way, Robert and Xochitl, the chemistry, excuse me? Excuse me? It was so wonderful.”

Xochitl Gomez gets candid about dancing with Robert Irwin away from the cameras.

Xochitl Gomez also took this opportunity to talk about Robert Irwin

The former DWTS winner has opened up about how it was to dance with Robert Irwin and the behind-the-scenes rehearsals.

Gomez explained how energetic Irwin is while reflecting on when they had a rehearsal without Witney because they were filming something special, and so it was just she and Robert dancing for three hours.

“Witney taught him a thing or two because he was drilling me. In the nicest way possible, he’s like, ‘I think you need to pick it up a little more.’ I was like, ‘Oh! Well, you’re talking to a former dance champion but I’ve never danced this style so you can teach me.’”

Watch Dancing With the Stars airing on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.