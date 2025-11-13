Fire Country season 4 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Fire Country season 4 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

Fire Country season 4, episode 5, titled “Happy First Day, Manny,” is set to air on Friday, November 14, 2025. The new episode brings a tense rescue scenario as the crew faces a dangerous fire at a local drive-in movie theater, forcing them to rely on civilians to contain the flames.

Meanwhile, Bode and Sharon grapple with the emotional strain of keeping secrets from each other. It tests their trust and resilience.

The episode is directed by Jimmy Michael Muro. It also features a guest appearance by W. Earl Brown (Sheriff Country) as Wes Fox.

Fire Country season 4 episode 5 airs on Friday

The fifth episode of Fire Country season 4, titled “Happy First Day, Manny,” premieres on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The episode continues the show’s mix of emotional storytelling and intense firefighting action as the Cal Fire team faces new personal and professional challenges.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4 episode 5

The latest episode, like all others, will air on CBS. Fans can tune in through their local CBS station or via live TV providers that include the network, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo. Viewers who prefer to stream can catch Fire Country season 4, episode 5 on Paramount+, where it becomes available for on-demand viewing shortly after its CBS broadcast.

Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime can also stream episodes live as they air.

The platform additionally offers all previous seasons, allowing fans to revisit Bode’s journey before diving into the latest installment.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4 episode 5

A dangerous fire in the local drive-in movie theater pushes the crew into hazardous situations in Fire Country season 4, episode 5.

Things quickly get out of hand. The team must think fast and call upon civilians to assist. Every move has risks, and it is a team effort when flames might engulf everything.

Meanwhile, personal secrets between Bode and Sharon begin to take their toll. Their hidden truths have started to weigh heavily on them through the emotional tension of an already intense day.

Manny's first official day in a new role hits some speed bumps. The chaotic emergency starts testing his leadership at the very outset.

A brief recap of episode 4 before Fire Country season 4 episode 5 arrives

Fire Country season 4 episode 4 begins with Manny confronting Bode after Audrey reveals that he has been hiding pills in his locker. Bode denies using them, but Manny knows he’s lying and chooses to protect him anyway.

Sharon insists on informing Richards, leading to a drug test that Bode ultimately passes. Later, Bode admits that he almost took a pill but stopped himself. This prompted Manny to let him flush the pills as a sign of trust.

Audrey, meanwhile, struggles with her own recovery. She confides in Bode that being back in Edgewater is hurting her progress. She decides to transfer to another station because she needs distance.

The two share a heartfelt goodbye. This leaves the door open for a possible future together.

During a rescue mission involving two farmers trapped in a collapsing silo, Manny steps in as acting incident commander. His calm leadership and smart decision-making skills impress Richards.

He later names Manny the new Battalion Chief. Jake, who had been pursuing the promotion, accepts the decision. He decides to refocus on his work and relationships within the team.

As Richards prepares to leave, he warns Sharon that the Zabel Ridge fire — which killed Vince — was caused by arson. Meanwhile, Jake and Eve show Bode a mysterious letter from “R” found in Vince’s guitar case, suggesting Vince had a secret and hinting that someone is targeting Sharon. The episode ends with Bode working out at the gym, unaware of the new emotional challenges heading his way.

Catch Fire Country season 4 on CBS on Fridays.