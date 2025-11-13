Rare Northern Lights event could continue tonight across Chicago — when and where to look

LATOURELL, OREGON - MAY 11: Onlookers gaze upon and photograph the Northern Lights at Chanticleer Point Lookout on the Columbia River Gorge in the early morning hours of May 11, 2024 in Latourell, Oregon. Places as far south as Alabama and parts of Northern California were expected to see the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights from a powerful geomagnetic storm that reached Earth. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

The Northern Lights surprised Chicago last night when people saw green and purple colours glowing in the sky. This is very rare for the city, and many people shared photos online. Now, experts say the lights might appear again tonight.

The Northern Lights usually happen near the North Pole. But a strong solar storm pushed the lights farther south, which is why Illinois could see them.

Why they might return tonight

Scientists say the solar storm is still active. Because of this, there is a chance that the Northern Lights could reappear after sunset. The glow may not be as strong as last night, but it could still be visible.

The National Weather Service says the conditions are favorable enough to continue, especially if the sky remains partly clear.

Best time to watch

You can look for the lights between:

9 PM and 1 AM

They can appear suddenly and disappear quickly, so it helps to check the sky often.

Best places to look from

To see the Northern Lights clearly, you need a dark place. Bright city lights make it harder to see the colours. People can try:

Parks or open fields

Lakeside areas

Quiet neighbourhoods with fewer streetlights

Anywhere with a clear view of the northern horizon

Even stepping away from bright roads can improve the view.

Weather tonight

Clouds can block the Northern Lights. Forecasters say the sky will be partly clear, which means there is a chance to see the glow if clouds move aside at the right time.

Why is this rare for Chicago?

Northern Lights happen when energy from the Sun reaches Earth’s atmosphere. This typically only affects areas near the Arctic. Chicago is far south, so it almost never sees auroras.

That is why last night’s display was so special.

What you might see

If the lights appear again tonight, you may see:

Soft green light

Faint purple or pink colours

A slow-moving glow

Light shapes that come and go

Sometimes the aurora appears as a pale cloud until it brightens.

A chance to see something special

Experts cannot promise that the Northern Lights will return, but the chance is good enough to step outside and look toward the north. For many people in Chicago, this may be a once-in-a-year moment to see the aurora without travelling far.