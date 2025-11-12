Northern Lights could be seen across the southern US as strong solar storm hits Earth

DALFSEN, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 10: Northern lights or aurora borealis In the night sky over the river Vecht in Overijssel, on October 10 in Dalfsen, The Netherlands. It is rare the Northern Lights can be spotted in The Netherlands but the aurora was even visible with the naked eye after a servere (G4) geomagnetic storm. (Photo by Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

​People across the United States may soon see something rare in the night sky — the Northern Lights. A strong solar storm has reached Earth, and it might make the colorful lights visible much farther south than usual, even in states like Texas, Georgia, and Alabama.

The Northern Lights, also called the aurora borealis, usually appear in places close to the North Pole.

But when a big solar storm happens, they can be seen in more parts of the world.

Why this is happening

Scientists say the Sun recently sent out a burst of energy called a coronal mass ejection (CME). It releases tiny charged particles into space that travel toward Earth.

When these particles hit our planet’s atmosphere, they create the glowing colors we see as the Northern Lights.

The colors appear when these solar particles bump into gases like oxygen and nitrogen in the sky.

The result is bright shades of green, pink, purple, or red, dancing across the night sky.

A rare chance for southern states

Normally, only people in places like Alaska or northern states such as Minnesota or Michigan can see the Northern Lights. But this storm is so strong that people farther south might get lucky too.

To see the aurora, experts suggest going to a dark place away from city lights. Rural areas, open fields, or parks are best.

If the sky is clear and the weather is good, the lights could be visible after 10 p.m. and might last a few minutes or a few hours.

Even if the colors aren’t very bright in southern states, people may notice a soft green or pink glow near the horizon.

Is the storm dangerous?

Scientists say there’s no reason to worry. This kind of solar storm can sometimes affect satellites, GPS, or power lines, but there is no danger to people on Earth. The main result is a stunning light show in the sky.

Solar storms like this happen when the Sun becomes more active. Every 11 years or so, the Sun reaches a high point in its activity cycle, sending out more energy and causing more auroras around the world.

How to watch

The best time to see the Northern Lights is usually between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when the sky is darkest.

It helps to check aurora forecast websites or apps, which can tell you when and where the lights might appear.

If you can’t see them with your eyes, you can still try taking photos. Cameras can sometimes capture colors that are too faint for the human eye.

For many people, seeing the Northern Lights is a dream come true. This solar storm gives Americans a rare chance to witness the glow of space in their own backyard.