Shark Tank Update: What happened to Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles after appearing on the show

When Lynnae Schneller and Aly Cullinane walked into the tank on Shark Tank in 2013, they hoped their premium pickle business would take off, but the story that followed took several pivots.

The duo behind Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles requested $125,000 in exchange for a 20% to 25% stake in their company, citing $144,000 in sales over the preceding 12-month period.

The product was based on Schneller’s great-grandmother's, “Grandma Toots,” recipe and carried a line of sweet, spicy and traditional pickles made in Tacoma, Washington.

However, no deal was made on Shark Tank. Following its appearance, the business rebranded, attempted crowdfunding, gained retail traction and ultimately shuttered. Here’s the full factual timeline of what happened to Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles.

Shark Tank: Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles

On Shark Tank Season 5, Episode 1, Lynnae Schneller and Aly Cullinane pitched their gourmet-pickle business.

They told the Sharks that they had “sold more than 1,000 jars in our first week” after turning a trailer into a commercial kitchen.

They were already in discussions with major retailers, including Target. Still, the Sharks balked. As one account records, Barbara Corcoran said,



“I don’t think you need a partner.”



Sharks Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Corcoran all declined investment.

Cuban expressed concern that bigger competitors could easily undercut their niche. O’Leary said,



“I don’t want pickles in my portfolio.”



Greiner admitted she didn’t like sweet pickles.

The venture left without a Shark deal.

Following the show, Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles rebranded to Mrs. Pickles Gourmet (led by Cullinane) around 2015.

The rebrand aimed to honor the “Mrs. Pickles” flavor and reflect the shift in ownership.

Schneller stepped away and opened a Chick-fil-A franchise in Tacoma; Cullinane continued running the pickle business locally.

After the rebrand, Mrs. Pickles maintained a presence in the Tacoma area, appeared in farmers’ markets, ran a local “pickle hunt,” worked with local restaurants (for example Stack’s Burgers featuring a “Mrs. Pickles Burger”), and had deals with larger chains (reports say products were in 3,000 stores, including Costco, Kroger, Sprouts).

By early 2018, the company reportedly shut down.

Instagram posts from December 2017 indicate Cullinane announced the decision to “hang up her green polka-dot apron for the very last time” in order to stay home with her children.

LinkedIn confirms Mrs. Pickles closed operations in early 2018.

On the founder side, Schneller went on to run Chick-fil-A franchises and became actively involved in community work, including food donation programs.

Cullinane later pivoted to other business ventures, including a doula service and a real estate renovation firm.

Despite closing its doors, the journey of Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles remains a notable example of how a small family recipe scaled into a national brand long after its Shark Tank appearance

Key Milestones



2011: Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles was founded in Tacoma.



Successful local startup: $144,000 in sales within 12 months.



Shark Tank Season 5 (2013): Request for $125,000 for 20-25% equity; no deal.



Post-show: Rebranded to Mrs. Pickles Gourmet in 2015; Schneller exited to pursue a Chick-fil-A franchise.



Peak distribution: Products reportedly in over 3,000 stores nationwide.



December 2017: Announcement by Cullinane about stepping away from the business.



Early 2018: Mrs. Pickles Gourmet closes.



Post-pickle business: Schneller continues in fast-food/franchise business; Cullinane moves into other ventures.



