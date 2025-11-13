What is Mary Cosby accused of? Church cult allegations on RHOSLC star explored as new TLC investigative docuseries trailer drops

Mary Cosby has responded to the allegations against her in the past (Image via Getty)

TLC’s upcoming docuseries The Real Cult of the Real Housewife will focus on the life of Mary Cosby. The show would cover her personal life and delve deeper into everything about the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, where she leads with her husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

The trailer has been released through TLC's YouTube channel on November 13, 2025.

Mary’s church has been in the headlines over the last few years as she has been accused of operating a cult.

The allegations were addressed in a news piece by The Daily Beast in 2021, where the reformed assistants of the church opened up about everything they experienced while working with the television personality.

Individuals who were a part of Mary Cosby’s group in the past claimed that the reality star has frequently addressed herself as God, as per Page Six.

Moreover, they alleged that Cosby had influenced the church people to get involved in her family business without being paid, and Mary had reportedly told them on various occasions that they would be condemned to hell.







A press release from Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday, November 12, stated that the new documentary will discuss the accusations against Mary Cosby and the church.

It will also discuss the beginning of the church.



“The docuseries will elevate the voices of ex-congregants speaking out for the first time, including long-standing pillars of Faith Temple, the Enoch family, and provide deeply personal and disturbing accounts from family members such as Mary’s sister, Denise Jefferson Odinaka, and Mary’s cousin, Dan Cosby, along with his wife, Kim”, the news release stated.



Furthermore, investigative journalists and bloggers will reveal everything that they have discovered from their side so far.

The docuseries will feature a cult expert, who will discuss the process used to impose loyalty in any kind of cult.

Moreover, Mary and her husband’s sermons would be played during the show.

Mary Cosby has dismissed the accusations against her: Allegations of running a cult, explained

As mentioned, ex-members of the church opened up about their experience with Cosby while speaking to The Daily Beast around four years ago. The trailer for the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also featured a moment where community leader Cameron Williams told Lisa Barlow that the allegations were true.

One of the church members refused to reveal his identity to The Daily Beast.

However, he said he discontinued as a church member in 2018 and agreed with Cameron Williams's claims.



“It’s cultish what they’ve done. It’s the mental manipulation to try to get people to believe that she has power to either take them to heaven or condemn them to hell”, the ex-member claimed.



Another individual, Abby, also recalled being active in Mary Cosby’s church.

Abby said that she left the church many years ago when she turned 22, adding that the latter was “the most evil thing” on Earth and that her smiles and everything else were not true.

One of the ex-members also alleged that people used to feel scared to visit the church. While the member’s identity was not disclosed, she said:



“It’s really messed up… If not a cult, they are definitely scam artists that manipulate the members of the church into giving them pretty much all of their money so that they can live high and mighty on the hill.”



A few months before the allegations created headlines, Mary Cosby’s sermons were played during her conversation with Andy Cohen.

It featured Mary reportedly claiming that her church community was poor.

Cosby said in response that she was not stealing anything from the church to live a luxurious lifestyle, adding that she fears God and she would never do it.

She previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight, saying that she believes in her church and added:



“They’ve been saying that since my grandmother started at the church. There’s no cult…. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. It’s the people that are looking for fault.”



The press release of Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that the docuseries based on Mary Cosby will arrive on January 1, 2026, airing from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT.