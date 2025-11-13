"Traumatic" – The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Jessi Draper Ngatikaura reveals that Season 3 is her most vulnerable and unfiltered one yet

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura attends the "DIRECTV Gets Real" event celebrating the Fall Season of Reality TV (Image via Getty)

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura has described the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as her most vulnerable and unfiltered yet. On ABC News on November 13, 2025, she said,

"I mean, I've been on it for three years, but this was the most vulnerable, raw, real season I've had. So it was definitely traumatic. That's another word for it."

The season continues to follow Draper Ngatikaura and her fellow cast members as they navigate complex personal and family dynamics.

Viewers will see the developments of her marriage, past conflicts, and ongoing challenges that were previously unseen on the show.

Season three addresses the aftermath of last season’s events, including a public cheating situation, and its impact on Draper Ngatikaura’s life.

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura on unfiltered moments on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3

Season 3 unfolds personal and marital dynamics

Season 3 of the series highlights personal challenges and marital issues. Draper Ngatikaura explained that viewers will see all of the events "play out" in the season, with many situations and conflicts gradually becoming clear as the episodes progress.

She compared the season to a mystery, saying:

"I always say season three feels like a who done it, like a murder mystery. Like we're trying to piece the puzzle together and who told this line who said this. So you see that all unfold."

The episodes explore dynamics in her marriage that were previously hidden, with moments described as "really raw" and "healing."

Draper Ngatikaura noted that experiencing the events while filming required a degree of separation, explaining that she had to "disassociate" to handle the traumatic and real moments.

Sharing vulnerable stories

Other cast members also contribute to the season’s focus on personal experiences. Draper Ngatikaura said of Mikayla,

"Mikayla is another cast member that this season really shares a raw, vulnerable story. But I think that's the reason that the viewers love our show so much is you never know if

reality TV is scripted."

The show maintains an unscripted format, as Draper Ngatikaura emphasized that she has never read a "script" and could not memorize one. She also explained that interactions with her co-stars are unscripted, noting that viewers can tell because the cast experiences "unhinged moments" and shares very personal aspects of their lives.

She highlights that the transparency of cast experiences is a continued element of the series, with moments of tension and conflict presented as part of daily life rather than scripted drama.

Support for fellow cast members in other projects

Outside of the series, Draper Ngatikaura has supported other cast members pursuing opportunities in reality television. She attended shows featuring Jen Affleck and Whitney Levitt and was present when they received the "call" that they were going to participate.

She also discussed Taylor Frankie Paul’s role as the new Bachelorette, stating,

"I was with her through the journey of preparing for the Bachelorette. I grew up watching the show. She hadn't. So I kind of helped her like, okay, this is a rose ceremony. This is my new year."

Draper Ngatikaura continues to maintain her residence and businesses in Utah while supporting colleagues in projects elsewhere, highlighting her ongoing personal and professional commitments.

Season three of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

