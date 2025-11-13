Complete cast breakdown of Fire Country season 4: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

(L-R) Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jules Latimer and Diane Farr (Photo by Getty Images)

CBS’s Fire Country continues to blaze strong with its fourth season, following the emotional fallout of Vince Leone’s death and major changes at Station 42. Created by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, the hit drama centers on redemption, resilience, and the dangerous world of California’s Cal Fire program.

Season 4 brings both returning favorites and compelling new faces as the firefighters of Edgewater rebuild in the aftermath of tragedy. Max Thieriot leads the ensemble as Bode Leone, the ex-con turned firefighter, alongside Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Jules Latimer, and Leven Rambin.

The season also introduces Shawn Hatosy as the new Battalion Chief Brett Richards, whose leadership shakes up the team, and welcomes back Constance Zimmer as Attorney Renée Hoffman. With personal losses, professional challenges, and new dynamics ahead, Fire Country season 4 promises to deepen the stories of its courageous crew.

All cast members of Fire Country season 4

Max Thieriot as Bode Leone

Max Thieriot stars as Bode Leone, a former convict seeking redemption through Cal Fire’s inmate program. Season 4 finds him grieving his father’s death while trying to stay strong for his team. Thieriot, who co-created Fire Country, is known for roles in Bates Motel, SEAL Team, and House at the End of the Street. He also writes and directs episodes of the series.

In an interview with TV Insider on May 8, 2025, Theiriot said this about the ongoing season,

"We’re motivated to continue pushing the show, pushing the envelope, and trying to sort of allow this world to evolve and come up with new ways to surprise the audience and to bring the audience compelling characters and storytelling."

Shawn Hatosy as Brett Richards

Shawn Hatosy joins Fire Country as Brett Richards, the new battalion chief at Station 42. A tough, no-nonsense leader, his blunt style challenges the crew as they recover from loss. Hatosy is widely recognized for Animal Kingdom, Southland, and Chicago P.D.. With nearly three decades of acting experience, he brings a sense of grit and depth to the Cal Fire team.

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Kevin Alejandro plays Manny Perez, a Cal Fire veteran and former Three Rock Camp captain. In season 4, Manny faces new responsibilities while coping with the team’s grief. Alejandro is known for Southland, Lucifer, and voicing Jayce in Arcane. The actor also directs episodes, showcasing his skill both on and off screen.

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Jordan Calloway returns as Jake Crawford, Station 42’s capable captain and Bode’s longtime friend. Season 4 explores whether Jake will stay in Edgewater or pursue a new opportunity elsewhere. Calloway gained early fame on Unfabulous and later starred in Riverdale and Black Lightning. His portrayal brings heart and loyalty to the series.

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Jules Latimer plays Eve Edwards, the dependable Three Rock fire captain and Bode’s best friend. Following Vince’s death, Eve helps guide the team through grief and rebuilding. Latimer’s previous credits include Guilty Party and Rustin. Her grounded performance adds emotional strength and leadership to the Fire Country ensemble.

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Diane Farr portrays Sharon Leone, Cal Fire’s division chief and Bode’s mother. Season 4 sees her struggling with Vince’s death while leading the department through change. Farr, known for Numb3rs, Rescue Me, and Splitting Up Together, brings warmth and resilience to the role, balancing Sharon’s personal loss with professional duty.

Leven Rambin as Audrey James

Leven Rambin plays Audrey James, an ex-con firefighter who bonded with Bode over shared struggles. Their connection deepens in season 4 as both seek new beginnings. Rambin, a Daytime Emmy winner for All My Children, also appeared in The Hunger Games and True Detective. Her character adds complexity and spark to the series.

Constance Zimmer as Renée Hoffman

Constance Zimmer returns as Renée Hoffman, a sharp attorney and Vince’s former flame. After aiding Cal Fire in exposing corporate corruption, she remains a key ally in season 4. Zimmer is known for Entourage, UnREAL, and House of Cards. Her commanding presence and layered performance enrich the drama’s evolving narrative.

Catch Fire Country season 4 on CBS on Fridays.