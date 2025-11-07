Fire Country season 4 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Fire Country season 4 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

Jordan Calloway takes on double duty as director and actor in Fire Country season 4 episode 4, titled “Like a Wounded Wildebeest.” The episode airs on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. Written by Joe Hortua, this installment follows Manny (Kevin Alejandro) as he confronts Bode (Max Thieriot) about a troubling discovery, urging him to take responsibility and face his inner struggles.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Diane Farr) continues to mourn Vince’s death, uncovering secrets from his past. Jake (Jordan Calloway) pushes forward on his path toward leadership at Station 42. Emotionally intense and character-driven, episode 4 explores grief, honesty, and redemption, themes at the heart of Fire Country’s fourth season.

Fire Country season 4 episode 4 airs on Friday

Fire Country season 4 episode 4, titled “Like a Wounded Wildebeest,” will air on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. The episode continues the emotional fallout from Vince Leone’s death as Bode faces new challenges at Station 42. Jordan Calloway is also stepping behind the camera for the first time. The drama promises to balance high-stakes firefighting action with personal storylines.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4 episode 4

Fire Country season 4 episode 4 will air live on CBS and be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. U.S. viewers can tune in through cable or stream via the Paramount+ Premium plan, while those using the Essential plan can watch it on demand the following day. International audiences can access the series through Paramount+ in supported regions or other licensed networks, depending on availability.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4 episode 4

Fire Country season 4 episode 4 will continue the fallout from Bode’s outburst. His behavior puts both his recovery and his place at Station 42 in danger. Jake faces pressure from Chief Richards to make a decision about Bode’s future. Their friendship will be tested as loyalty collides with leadership.

Audrey and Manny try to help Bode quietly as they deal with the pills they found. Their plan could backfire if anyone discovers the truth. Sharon begins to notice changes in Bode and grows worried about his state of mind.

Meanwhile, Eve digs deeper into the note found in Vince’s guitar case. The warning about a secret from Vince’s past may lead to new revelations for the Leone family. A high-stakes rescue will once again push the team to its limits. The episode is set to balance danger, hidden truths, and emotional fallout.

A brief recap of episode 3 before Fire Country season 4 episode 4 arrives

In Fire Country season 4 episode 3, tensions rise at Station 42 as Bode continues to battle anger and grief after Vince’s death. Under the supervision of Captain Jake Crawford and new Battalion Chief Brett Richards, Bode struggles to stay focused. The team responds to a call involving a man proposing on a zip line with fireworks. The stunt goes wrong and nearly ignites a wildfire. Bode and Jake manage to rescue the man, but Bode loses control and lashes out. He ignores Jake and Eve’s warnings to stand down.

Chief Richards witnesses the outburst and later warns Jake that Bode’s presence threatens the team’s future. He believes Station 42 can only recover under stronger leadership, hinting that Bode may need to go. Jake is stuck between protecting his best friend and doing what is right for the station.

Meanwhile, Sharon begins sorting through Vince’s belongings. She is joined by Renee, Vince’s old girlfriend, whose visit brings back some painful memories. They prepare for a small family dinner with Eve, who plays a song on Vince’s guitar to honor him. During the evening, Eve finds a hidden note in the guitar case signed only with an “R.” The message warns Vince to confess to something or he will be exposed. Sharon remains unaware of this discovery. So this note raises troubling questions about what Vince might have been hiding before his death.

At the end of the episode, Bode takes out his frustration in the gym. Audrey and Manny secretly discover that Bode still has contraband pills. They agree to help him quietly before he self-destructs. The episode closes with Station 42 fractured and uncertain, as old wounds and hidden truths begin to surface.

