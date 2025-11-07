Physical: Asia: Introducing the female athletes from each nation — and where to find them on Instagram

Team Korea from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@amottivation)

Physical: Asia, the international spin-off of Netflix’s popular competition show, Physical: 100, debuted on October 28, 2025.

The contest is a mental and physical test, where athletes from eight countries have participated to prove their mettle, defend national pride, and win the grand prize of 1 billion won, or ~ $ 689,275.

Australia, Korea, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkey, the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia are the eight nations that have participated in the competition series.

The teams of every country have six players - four men and two women. Here is a complete list of all the female respresentatives on each team along with their Instagram handles.

A complete list of the female athletes in Physical: Asia



Team Korea











Choi Seung-yeon (@seungyeon_choi_)

Physical: Asia has welcomed many CrossFit athletes, and Choi Seung-yeon, 26, is one of them.

She is South Korea's first CrossFitter to participate in the International CrossFit Games multiple times.

Jang Eun-sil (@sillllling)

The second female athlete on Team Korea is Jang Eun-sil, 34. She represented her country as a national wrestler back in the day

She is a familiar face to fans since they know her from season 1 of Physical: 100. Besides competing, Eun-sil runs her YouTube channel and is the brand ambassador for Adidas.

Team Japan

Kana Watanabe ( @kana_0821)

Team Japan’s Kana Watanabe has a background in MMA. She is 37 and has competed in Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League.

So far in her career, she holds 13 wins and only 4 losses.

Nonoka Ozaki (@nonoka_ozaki)

While Kana comes from an MMA background, Nonoka comes from the world of wrestling. She is 22 and a national team wrestler.

From winning a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 68kg women’s freestyle division to two gold medals in the World Wrestling Championships and the Asian Wrestling Championships, Nonoka has multiple wins.

Team Thailand

Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan (@coachjarjarbinks)

Jar is another athlete from the world of CrossFit. She is credited for popularizing the sport in her home country.

She was the first Thai player to be invited to the World CrossFit Games. From 2017 to 2023, Jar held the first place in Thailand’s CrossFit rankings.

Ploy Nuannaree Olsen (@nuannaree)

Ploy is a Muay Thai coach and a professional bodybuilder who recently claimed fourth place at the 2025 IFBB Chicago Pro in the wellness division.

Team Mongolia

Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan (@amarsaikhan_adiyasuren)

Adiyasuren, 25, has a background in judo. She is part of the national team and also competed in the Paris Olympics.

Besides serving her national team, she has also won medals at the Asian Championships and Grand Slam/Grand Prix contests.



"The blood of Genghis Khan flows through every Mongolian; we're warriors. And as warriors, we're here to conquer," she said in the show.



Khandsuren Gantogtokh (@pandayo___)

Khandsuren, 28, is a national team volleyball player and has been representing her country since 2015.

Team Indonesia

Fina Phillipe (@lafinaa)

35-year-old Fina is a Brazilian Jiujitsu athlete who is also an actress and a TV personality.

According to her bio on Physical: Asia, she is comfortable combating men since she often participates in mixed gender fighting.

Maria Selena (@mariaselena_)

Maria, 35, has is a multi-talented individual. She has not only represented her country as a former basketball player, but is also an actress.

Maria has also stepped in to the world of beauty pageants. She represented Indonesia in the 2012 Miss Universe contest.

Team Turkey

Nefise Karatay (@nefiseekaratayy)

Nefise is a 25-year-old former national-champion runner who competed in the 60-meter and 100-meter hurdles.

She is also famous for competing in the Turkish version of Survivor in 2023 and 2024.

Yasemin Adar Yiğit (@yasemin.adar)

34-year-old Yasemin is a former Turkish national team wrestler. She is a seven-time European champion, a two-time world champion, and a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team Australia

Alexandra Milne ( @alexandramilne_)

Alexandra from Team Australia is a fitness coach as well as an influencer.

Katelin van Zyl (@katelin_vanzyl)

Katelin is a former professional hockey player who now competes as a CrossFit Hyrox athlete. She also participated as the Raven on Gladiators: Australia.

Team Philippines

Lara Liwanag (@laraliwanag)

Team Philippines’ Lara is a CrossFit athlete who has ranked among the female athletes in her country.

Robyn Lauren Brown (@runrobyn_)

31-year-old Robyn is a national team hurdler. She is Filipino-American, as she grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

She won gold at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, competing in the 400-meter hurdle race.

Stay tuned for more updates.