Fire Country season 4 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Fire Country season 4 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

Fire Country season 4 episode 3, titled “The tiny ways we start to heal,” is set to air on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT. This episode promises to deliver an unforgettable blend of high-stakes action and heartfelt drama as Station 42 responds to a dangerous zipline accident.

Meanwhile, Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) faces a personal struggle as she attempts to let go of Vince’s belongings. She finds unexpected comfort in an encounter with Vince’s ex, Renee (Jennifer Landon). The episode is directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and will explore the tender, tiny ways people begin to heal from profound loss.

Fire Country season 4 episode 3 airs on Friday

The third episode of Fire Country season 4, titled “The Tiny Ways We Start to Heal,” premieres on Friday, October 31, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT on CBS. The series continues to hold its prime Friday night slot, bringing audiences another mix of action and heartfelt storytelling.

This episode will see Station 42 facing both physical and emotional challenges. Viewers can expect the same intense firefighting sequences and character-driven moments that have made Fire Country a fan favourite.

Where to watch Fire Country season 4 episode 3

Audiences can live-stream Fire Country season 4 episode 3 on CBS. They can also watch through regular cable or stream using platforms such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

The episode will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ starting Saturday, November 1, 2025, for Premium subscribers. Essential subscribers can access the episode on demand the day after its original air date.

What to expect from Fire Country season 4 episode 3

Station 42 responds to a zipline accident. It is a small incident at first, but it quickly turns catastrophic after illegal fireworks ignite a wildfire. Amid all this chaos, Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) faces a personal crossroads as she sorts through Vince’s belongings and crosses paths with his ex, Renee (Jennifer Landon).

Their sudden bond is a path towards understanding and closure. The episode will delve into how loss, fearlessness, and bonding intersect, highlighting that recovery tends to occur in subtle, unanticipated moments even amidst peril.

A brief recap of episode 2 before Fire Country season 4 episode 3 arrives

Brett Richards officially takes command at Station 42, bringing strict discipline and no patience for mistakes. His leadership immediately clashes with the crew’s more instinctive, emotional style, especially Bode’s.

When a routine fire call spirals out of control, Richards’ warnings prove true. The crew’s decision to delay evacuation for stranded civilians leads to a deadly explosion that nearly costs lives. Sharon is shaken, and even she begins to see merit in Richards’ hardline approach.

Meanwhile, Bode’s guilt over the incident and Vince’s death drive him back to his addiction. His old habits and mistakes push him into a battle he cannot afford to lose. Audrey tries to help him. However, Bode’s shame and grief keep her at bay. Jake decides to stay in Edgewater, giving the team some stability as Manny and Eve work to save the Three Rock program.

The episode ends with Richards declaring that he will lead Station 42 his way. In Fire Country season 4 episode 3, the crew has something else to worry about. To survive, they will need to earn their redemption and learn to follow the rules.

