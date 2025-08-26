Fire Country Season 4 Premiere: How will Station 42 handle the fallout of the Zabel Ridge fire?

Fire Country via Instagram @firecountrycbs

The Zabel Ridge fire left Edgewater’s Station 42 in ruins - both physically and emotionally. With Fire Country season 4 set to launch on CBS at 8/7c on October 17, 2025, the action-packed drama is ready to reveal the aftershocks of a fire that not only killed people but also tore apart families and destroyed the Three Rock camp. The premiere, titled “Goodbye for Now,” dives into this chaos, testing the crew’s loyalty and strength.

Developed by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, the series is at its best when it shows raw human stories against the backdrop of truckloads of firefighting chaos. While it feels as though Bode Leone (Thieriot) has finally achieved his goal of becoming a firefighter, what will it be like for Station 42 to be rebuilt?

This season's premiere promises to feature passion, ambition, and grief, but it is really a challenging portrayal of redemption. It beckons to be as explosive as the fire from which it emerges.

Station 42 faces a leadership void. Jake Crawford (Jordan Calloway), now captain, was poised to leave for a Mendocino firehouse but may stay to fill Vince’s role as battalion chief. Eve Edwards (Jules Latimer), captain of the destroyed Three Rock, navigates her own path, while Manny Perez (Kevin Alejandro) mourns his daughter Gabriela’s (Stephanie Arcila) exit, though creators tease her possible return as a guest.

Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox, Bode’s aunt, additionally connects Fire Country to its spinoff, layered on with crossovers that build to a further understanding of the world of Edgewater. New faces like Jared Padalecki’s Camden Casey may shake things up even more, especially given his potential spinoff on the horizon.

Fire Country Season 4 rising from ashes: Station 42’s Redemption

While the Zabel Ridge fire burned more than just buildings, it burned relationships. This season premiere, Station 42 faces the challenge of a serious rescue as a team, but CBS hints that underlying first-responder issues might threaten the firehouse's survival as well.

Bode's rehabilitation arc - having begun with the significant difference of being an ex-con - will also face its most consequential challenge. While the destruction of Three Rock camp, the site where inmate firefighters trained, forces the team to reckon with impermanence primarily experienced in real-life firefighting, the creators promise to resolve cliffhangers while taking care not to skim past the emotional weight, ensuring that Season 4's spectacle grounds itself in personal stakes.

The Season 3 finale saw the Zabel Ridge fire engulf the Buena Vista care facility, trapping Bode’s parents, Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr), alongside his grandfather, Walter (Jeff Fahey). The collapse of the building left Vince’s fate uncertain, with sources confirming Burke’s exit from the series, hinting at a tragic death. Sharon, set to appear in the spinoff Sheriff Country, is expected to survive, but the loss could unravel her. Bode, free from Three Rock and now a Station 42 firefighter, grapples with guilt and purpose, as Thieriot shared in a TV Line interview:

“It’s gonna be raw and real, pulled from actual firefighter stories.”

Where to watch Fire Country Season 4

Fire Country season 4 premieres October 17, 2025, at 8/7c on CBS, shifting to 9/8c from October 24. Stream next-day on Paramount+ or binge past seasons on Netflix.

