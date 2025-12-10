Blood Coast season 2 ending explained: Is Lyes the new kingpin or a plant?

Blood Coast season 2: Image via Netflix.

Blood Coast season 2 returns to Marseille with Tewfik Jallab as Lyès Benamar and Samir Boitard as Ali Saïdi. The cast also features Jeanne Goursaud, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Olivier Barthélémy, Lani Sogoyou, Idir Azougli, Moussa Maaskri, and Florence Thomassin. Blood Coast season 2 was created by Kamel Guemra, Sledge Bidounga, and Morade Aïssaoui, with episodes directed by Olivier Marchal and Nicolas Guicheteau.

The finale keeps the badge-vs-brotherhood line razor thin. Blood Coast season 2 opens its endgame by revealing that the “murder” of Victor Miranda was staged, the big shipment trap at the docks misfires, and Ali dies in a desert standoff.

That leaves a vacuum Sidi tries to fill through Chris, who offers Lyès Ali’s chair. Blood Coast season 2 frames the last choice in two ways. He can crown himself Marseille’s new fixer, or stay buried as a long-term plant. The episode builds the case for both.

From “Miranda’s death” to the empty container: how the final operation unravels in Blood Coast season 2?

The finale of Blood Coast season 2 starts with Lyès “escaping” during a transfer so he can burrow deeper into Ali’s circle. Ali orders him to kill Deputy Chief Miranda as a loyalty test. Lyès warns Miranda to wear a vest and fires a controlled shot outside his home. Miranda plays dead and hides out on a boat while the city believes the hit was real. The footage sells the deception. Blood Coast season 2 then tightens the screws by removing Leila.

She is arrested and later found dead in custody, which accelerates Ali’s plan to move a mega shipment and disappear. Lyès brings intel to the team to set a trap at the port. Alice and Arno chase a specific container, expecting kilos and a clean warrant. They open an empty box. Lyès has already shifted the load to preserve his cover with Ali and to keep the path to Sidi open. Blood Coast season 2 shows Alice tracking Miranda’s hideout, which confirms the staged hit, but the dock's failure blows up the police’s best shot.

Who really kills Ali, and why that changes everything?

With the sting collapsed, Blood Coast season 2 pivots to betrayal. Serge Laborde photographs Miranda alive on the water and sends proof to Ali. Ali grabs Yassine Djaoui as leverage and drags Lyès to a wasteland outside the city. He forces a decision. Lyès cannot shoot his childhood friend. The choice is taken from him when Yassine slips his bonds, seizes the gun, and shoots Ali twice. Yassine flees in Ali’s car, leaving Lyès stunned in the sand.

The death changes the map in a breath. Ali’s cousin Tobias rushes a side deal behind Sidi’s back, hoping to profit from the chaos. Chris executes Tobias in front of Lyès. Blood Coast season 2 makes the power lines clear. Sidi needs a local operator with police reach. Lyès is the only candidate who can move both sides without drawing heat. The episode also threads Lyès’ private stakes. He wants his ex, Fanny, free and his child safe. The police offer slow relief. The underworld offers immediate leverage.

Blood Coast season 2 ending explained: Is Lyes the new kingpin or a plant?

Chris sits Lyès down and outlines the job. Take Ali’s place and use your connections to keep Sidi’s lanes clean. Lyès wears a wire to the meeting, which keeps the undercover reading alive. Blood Coast season 2 lets him talk like a man switching sides, even trashing “dirty” ex-colleagues to earn trust. It also leaves room for a longer con. Miranda is alive, the team is listening, and Lyès now sits close to Sidi. The final minutes answer the headline conditionally.

On the street, he acts like the new kingpin. In strategy, he positions himself as a plant that can reach Sidi’s top tier. Blood Coast season 2 closes with both truths standing. Lyès protects the shipment to buy access, then keeps the wire on to buy time. The season tees up a third chapter where the cost of either identity will land. If he stays in daylight, he runs Marseille. If he stays in the dark, he aims to burn Sidi from within.

Stay tuned for more updates.