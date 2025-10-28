Former Dancing With the Stars pro Maks Chmerkovskiy takes a dig at Jan Ravnik

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy recently took a dig at Jan Ravnik's casting as a dancing pro on the hit ABC dancing show. Maks Chmerkovskiy joined his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, on her podcast, where he called the whole thing absurd while pointing out that said Ravnik "had no idea what a foxtrot is supposed to look like.”

Jan Ravnik gained popularity as a backup dancer on Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Maks pointed out that he has nothing against Ravnik whatsoever, despite his critiques, as he called Ravnik’s casting a missed opportunity. Peta Murgatroyd weighed in, saying,

“He's a Taylor Swift dancer. It's the obvious reason why he is hired."

Dancing With the Stars alum Maks Chmerkovskiy gets candid about Jan Ravnik’s performances

While talking about Jan Ravnik’s performances on the show, Chmerkovskiy went on to say that Ravnik lacks a few qualities that are needed for a pro dancer. During the podcast episode, Chmerkovskiy said,

“I'm sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. There's zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership. "Bro, I'm getting emotional. It is absurd."

Former pro Maks Chmerkovskiy has competed for as many as 17 seasons, as he got candid about Ravnik’s techniques, saying,

“This is unreal, how blind we have to be, and, God forbid, say what's obviously there — he had no idea what [a] foxtrot is supposed to look like. If anybody [was] going to explain" to Ravnik what he was missing as a choreographer and teacher for his partner, Jen Affleck and that there was "one dance that delivered some sort of direction, like, okay … he is going the right direction as long as he has that help and foundation. And then it just [went] off the cliff."

Peta Murgatroyd opens up about Maks Chmerkovskiy's remarks about Jan Ravnik's dance

Peta Murgatroyd also weighed in aggressively with what Maks said, while pointing out that Jen Affleck is surely at a major disadvantage with Ravnik as her partner. The dancing pro admitted that she is feeling bad because she is not getting taught the basics that she needs to, and is also not getting taught the basics of the dance. However, the dancing pro further added,

"He's learning. He's learning slowly. It's his first season," Murgatroyd said of Ravnik, 30. "We have to give him grace for not understanding foxtrot technique. It's very hard to watch.Apart from that, he's a lovely guy. He looks great. He obviously is a great dancer," she said, but noted, "Hiring a non-ballroom dancer to teach ballroom dancing to a celebrity as a job is outrageous."

Watch all the dance performances on Dancing with the Stars airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates.