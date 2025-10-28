Tyler Perry Marvin Winans connection explained as filmmaker donates $100K to pastor’s church following viral donation video backlash

Tyler Perry has worked with Marvin Winans in the past (Image via Getty)

Tyler Perry is trending after he donated $100,000 to the Detroit-based Perfecting Church. The news arrived a few days after Bishop Marvin Winans faced heavy criticism on social media for his reaction to a woman in a viral video, where the latter paid a particular amount instead of the one that was announced by Winans.

Complex stated that the incident happened back on October 19, 2025, during the annual “Day of Giving” held at Winans’ church. However, as of this writing, Tyler Perry has not announced anything about his donation through any platform.

According to The Root, the criticism against Winans is believed to have resulted in the latest situation. Marvin himself revealed it during the Sunday morning worship service at his church, saying that everyone around the world has been trying to know more about donations.

Notably, everyone who was inside the church reacted and danced as soon as Winans was heard saying:

“We have received, one person called and he said ‘tell my name!’ He said ‘because I know God is in this.’ Tyler Perry sent $100,000.”

In the original incident involving Marvin and the woman, who was known as Roberta McCoy, the latter told the church that she was giving a total of $1,235 as a donation to the church. However, Winans seemingly expressed his dissatisfaction by addressing the amount McCoy was paying and said that it was not the donation that the church was seeking. Marvin said:

“Y’all not listening to what I’m saying. If you have a thousand plus a thousand.”

Although Tyler Perry is creating headlines for his latest donation, he has not reacted to the church incident so far.

Tyler Perry has worked with the pastor in the past: Collaboration with Marvin Winans and more

As mentioned, the popular filmmaker has grabbed a lot of attention after he donated to the church. On the other hand, Tyler and Marvin have been known over the years for a collaboration that happened between them.

Tyler Perry had directed a film titled I Can Do Bad All By Myself in 2009. It included Marvin Winans as Pastor Brian among the lead cast members. The gospel singer had already been a part of another one of Perry’s popular projects, House of Payne, which aired for multiple seasons.

A few days after the film was released, Marvin also organized a special screening, which was being hosted by Perfecting Church. A photo session was additionally included among all the arrangements at the Birmingham Palladium, with movie ticket prices set at $25, along with other facilities like refreshments, as per MLive.

The basic premise of I Can Do Bad All By Myself focused on a nightclub singer who gets involved in a situation where she has to take care of three children, born to her late sister.

Apart from directing, Tyler Perry himself portrayed a character called Madea, who sends the children to the nightclub singer. The film had other popular faces like Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, Gladys Knight, and more.