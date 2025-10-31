Joey Bada$$, Taraji P. Henson and more to star in Tyler Perry's second project with Netflix, 'Tis So Sweet

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 18: Taraji P. Henson attends Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration at Dolby Theatre on January 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Netflix and Tyler Perry are teaming up once again for another emotional, faith-driven drama — this time, inspired by a real story that captured hearts online. 'Tis So Sweet, the filmmaker’s second feature under his partnership with producer DeVon Franklin, will star Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ in leading roles.

The film is based on the true viral story of Lenore Lindsey, a Chicago bakery owner whose life takes a miraculous turn after an unexpected discovery forces her to confront her past. The project follows the success of Perry and Franklin’s first collaboration, Ruth & Boaz, which debuted on Netflix in September and quickly hit No. 2 on the platform’s Global Top 10 Movies list.

Written by Randy Brown (Miracles from Heaven) and directed by Tasha Smith (Mayor of Kingstown, Empire), 'Tis So Sweet blends heartfelt drama with themes of redemption and second chances — staples in Tyler Perry’s storytelling.

Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ set to lead a star-studded cast

Netflix’s 'Tis So Sweet brings together powerhouse talents in front of and behind the camera. Taraji P. Henson, who recently headlined Perry’s Netflix thriller Straw, will star as Lenore Lindsey — a woman whose faith and resilience are tested when a life-changing discovery reconnects her to her past.

Joey Bada$$, the Grammy-nominated rapper and actor known for Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Mr. Robot, joins Henson in the film. The role marks another major milestone in his acting career, moving from street drama to a story of hope and healing. 'Tis So Sweet also reunites Henson with Tasha Smith, who previously worked with her on Empire. Smith, now an in-demand director, brings her sharp sense of emotional storytelling to the project. Behind the scenes, DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry serve as producers, while Tony Strickland, Angi Bones, and Bart Lipton executive produce for Tyler Perry Studios. The collaboration continues Netflix’s push into faith-based entertainment, a genre where Perry has long excelled.

Henson, an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner, continues to expand her work with Perry. Along with 'Tis So Sweet, she’s also set to star opposite him in Why Did I Get Married Again?, the sequel to his 2007 hit.

Everything we know about Tis So Sweet so far

The story at the heart of 'Tis So Sweet is rooted in a viral moment that spread across news outlets and social media in November 2024. It told the story of Lenore Lindsey, a bakery owner from Chicago who made a life-changing discovery about her past — one that forced her to confront old wounds while offering a second chance at love and connection. The film also represents a strategic step forward for Netflix’s faith-based content lineup. Following Ruth & Boaz’s success in September, which debuted at No. 2 globally, the film is expected to reinforce Perry and Franklin’s creative partnership as a cornerstone of Netflix’s inspirational drama slate.

Both Perry and Franklin have praised the project’s message of hope. Franklin, who previously produced Miracles from Heaven and Flamin’ Hot, has spoken about creating films that “uplift through real stories of faith,” while Perry continues to expand his Netflix portfolio, which includes projects like Beauty in Black, The Oval, Zatima, Divorced Sistas, and Madea’s Destination Wedding.

With the real-life foundation, a commanding lead cast, and a director well-versed in emotional storytelling, 'Tis So Sweet is poised to become one of Netflix’s most talked-about faith-based dramas of 2026.