Lindsay Diann as Leslie, mirroring Fatima’s look at Belinda’s salon in Zatima season 4 episode 6 (Seeing Double). Image via BET Networks.

Zatima season 4 episode 6 (Seeing Double) zeroes in on a clean dilemma-and-test ending. Zatima season 4 episode 6 pushes Leslie from observer to imitator as she finishes a full Fatima-style copy, including hair, wardrobe, and mannerisms, and then leaves a baby toy in the car, a quiet warning that she’s ready to move. In parallel, Zac begins court-ordered anger management with Dr. Reid and proves he can pull back when baited, giving the episode its counterweight: if Leslie is the looming problem, Zac’s new “don’t react” rules are the only solution.

Around them, Connie is fading fast, while Jeremiah pursues one more high after admitting he’s already lost his family. The alley scene closes on him overdosing. There’s no twist in the last minutes, just a trap being set: Leslie now looks like Fatima. Zac is being forced to act like a partner who can hold a line. Led by creator-director-writer Tyler Perry and starring Devale Ellis (Zac) and Crystal Renee Hayslett (Fatima), the ensemble includes Remington Hoffman (Bryce), Nzinga Imani (Angela), Cameron Fuller (Nathan), Danielle LaRoach (Belinda), Laila Odom (Connie), Ameer Baraka (Jeremiah), and Jamie Jones (Dr. Reid).

Zatima season 4 episode 6 ending explained: Is Leslie about to stage a second “fake-Fatima”?

The ending of Zatima season 4 episode 6 builds its answer across three strands that converge on the final image. First, the firm. Angela greets someone she thinks is Fatima and gets a curt brush-off,

“Fine, I’ll see you later”

Before the hallway collision with the real Fatima, who says flatly:

“I was in the break room.”

The switch clarifies itself moments later: Leslie slips out with papers and vanishes. That’s the episode’s declaration of intent: she can pass as Fatima up close, at work, with people who should know better.

From there, the script traces how the look becomes the plan. At Belinda’s salon, Leslie demands Fatima’s exact curls until Belinda squints and says:

“You look like somebody I know.”

Leslie doesn’t blink. She repeats Fatima’s details, even the home front,

“My fiancé is in real estate”

As if trying on a life one biography point at a time. When night falls, Fatima heads to the garage and finds the stuffed baby toy on the dashboard. There’s no flourish. She tosses it and drives. The point lands: Leslie has proximity and nerve.

The second strand turns the ending into a fair fight. Zac shows up to anger management, where Dr. Reid strips away his favourite deflection. Reid tells him, pressing until Zac admits he wanted to swing but didn’t, stating:

“You’re the common denominator.”

The push-test that follows, Reid shoves. Zac flares, ends with the line that matters most to the finale’s setup:

“You didn’t hit me because you can control your emotions.”

In other words, there’s a path where Zac’s next reaction isn’t a viral meltdown, even if someone wearing Fatima’s face is baiting him. The hour braids these moves with the home recalibration. After a long day, Zac cooks. Roses on the table signal the tone shift. Fatima apologizes for snapping earlier and decides it’s “time for flats” instead of heels.

The scene plays quietly on purpose. If Leslie is preparing a high-drama frame or confrontation, Zac and Fatima’s end-of-night choice to steady the house is the counterpoint the story needs.

The third strand darkens the canvas so the ending isn’t a one-note stalker play. Connie barely stays upright on the stoop. She tells Jeremiah she needs to lie down, and he wanders off to chase a high with a spoken litany about what he’s lost. The overdose collapse is the final image the episode leaves hanging. It’s not a twist so much as weight: whatever happens with Leslie, Zac’s family obligations are about to get heavier.

So, is a second “fake-Fatima” coming? Zatima season 4, episode 6, answers are by design rather than reveal: yes, Leslie now has the look, the entrances, and the nerve. The ending’s real question is whether Zac’s new rules hold the first time that look corners him in public, at the firm, or at home. By putting the baby toy in the car and the accountability lesson in the same closing stretch, Seeing Double frames episode 7’s test in plain sight.

Stay tuned for more updates.