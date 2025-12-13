"So that’s where we are" - Owning Manhattan's Jonathan Normolle explains why returning for season 2 no longer fits his priorities

Jonathan Normolle attends the "Owning Manhattan" New York premiere at Marquee New York on June 20, 2024 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Jonathan Normolle addressed questions about his absence from season 2 of Owning Manhattan by stating that a return no longer aligned with his current priorities.

He explained that the decision was based on timing, professional focus, and the type of work he is pursuing, not on a lack of opportunity to return.

In a TikTok post released after the season premiered, Normolle clarified his position and directly addressed speculation surrounding his status with the Netflix series. He summarized his position by saying,

“I want to have something of merit and I want to have done things. So that’s where we are. But truly, I have nothing against any of those guys or women. The drama and all those different things. That is just too much. I don’t want to have to create that to make something entertaining. It should be entertaining by itself. So that’s where I stand.”

Jonathan Normolle details the factors behind his decision to skip Season 2 of Owning Manhattan

Explanation given after the season 2 premiere

Normolle stated that his decision not to return was not due to being excluded from the show.

In the TikTok video posted after the second season’s release, he explained that many questions had been coming in about season 2 of Owning Manhattan and that, given where he was in business and the projects he was pursuing, a TV show no longer made "sense."

He also shared screenshots of a discussion with the showrunner, showing that a possible return had been discussed before he chose not to proceed.

He further clarified that the choice was based on his current work structure, saying,

“There’s five different TV shows in Manhattan right now with real estate. For me, there’s other opportunities and other paths that I want to pursue first.”

According to Normolle, the decision reflected a shift in how he wanted to allocate his time rather than a conflict with production.

Relationships with cast and production

Normolle stated that his departure was not due to personal disputes with the cast, explaining that he maintained a positive relationship with everyone on Owning Manhattan, including Ryan Serhant, and expressed being "happy" for the other cast members.

He added that participating in the show provided professional exposure and opportunities, noting that he received a "lot of opportunities" from his involvement.

He also addressed the format of reality television, explaining why it no longer fit his daily work environment. Normolle said,

“My day to day lifestyle currently just doesn’t include wanting to be creating drama and friction and all these different things with people whom I actually enjoy.”

He emphasized that his current clients and collaborators were not seeking television involvement, explaining that the people he is working with currently would not want to be part of a "show."

Context from season 1 and future considerations

During season 1, Normolle’s role on Owning Manhattan ended after conflicts with coworkers following comments he made on a podcast about the firm.

He was later accused of being rude at listings, which led to his dismissal by Ryan Serhant in the finale. Reflecting on future possibilities, Normolle said,

“We want to do something and it’s not to say that I’ll never do it again. But it’s going to be on our own terms. It has to be something different.”

He also addressed how he wanted to be identified professionally, explaining that he did not want to be labeled as a “reality TV star.” He stated that he did not want future projects to follow a “drama”-driven reality format. Normolle said his position remained unchanged and clarified that he had “nothing” against the people involved.

