How to watch Physical: Asia: Netflix’s new competition series featuring eight teams

Physical: Asia premiered October 28, 2025 on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Physical: Asia features 48 contestants divided into six teams representing their home country, competing in challenges testing their physical strength, endurance and strategic prowess.

It is the first international spinoff of South Korea's hit competition series Physical: 100, featuring famous sports personalities, Olympic medalists, MMA fighters, fitness influencers and icons. Series creator, Jang Ho-gi, said:

We built the set across an area the size of five soccer fields, using 1,200 tonnes of sand and 40 tonnes of steel. This season delivers stories, quests and physical battles unlike anything audiences have seen.

The series will stream in 12 episodes with eight teams representing the following countries: South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye (Turkey), Indonesia, Australia and the Philippines.

These teams compete against each other for national pride with the franchise’s first-ever nation-vs-nation showdown clashing in a high-stakes competition of strength, strategy and teamwork, aiming to win the title and 1 billion Korean won. Jang Ho-gi further said,

At its heart, the Physical series is about raw competition that transcends disciplines and generations. By bringing national pride into the equation, the battles will be more intense, more emotional, and more unforgettable than ever.

Where to watch Physical: Asia episodes

Physical: Asia premiered on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, only on Netflix. All 12 episodes would be available to watch worldwide exclusively on Netflix through its official website or application on any compatible device.

As the series is a Netflix original series, viewers need an active subscription plan to stream the episodes and it is not possible to watch it for free at any cost.

Physical: Asia is also available for download for offline viewing on supported mobile devices and tablets through the official Netflix app, saving the episodes directly on the device, making it easy and convenient to binge-watch without an internet connection.

Netflix is compatible and available to download on all kinds of smartphones, laptops, personal computers, tablets, iPads, MacBooks, etc., through App Store or Google Play Store.

Furthermore, the audience can access Netflix to watch Physical: Asia on Smart TVs, streaming devices, Gaming consoles, set-top boxes and Blu-ray players.

The trailer of Physical: Asia reveals heated rivalries, including a Korea–Japan clash and features global sports icons such as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao (Philippines), MMA legend Yushin Okami (Japan), former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker (Australia) and Korean UFC pioneer Dong Hyun Kim.

48 contestants, with six athletes in each team, would represent their home countries. Eight famous national athletic icons would lead the team members competing in challenges defined by raw competition, rivalries and national pride.

The first four episodes have been released and are available to stream on October 28, 2025, as Netflix describes it:

1. Where the Sun Rises: Forty-eight contestants from eight countries arrive, and the teams size each other up. At last, the curtain rises on the first quest.

2. On The Brink: Athletes race, push and grapple atop a sinking slope. After grueling, deadlocked matches, two countries face off without making any concessions.

3. Shipwreck: One nation claims a powerful privilege. In their test of speed and teamwork, players race through a giant shipwreck across a rugged obstacle course.

4. Desperate Prayer: After a wild, intense race through the shipwreck, the next quest unfolds in a new arena, where the results from the previous match are crucial.

Episodes 5 and 6 will be available to stream on November 6, 2025.

The 7th, 8th, and 9th episodes of Physical: Asia premiere on November 11, 2025.

The last three episodes: 10, 11 and the finale episode 12, would stream on November 18, 2025, for the viewers to binge-watch the series together.

