Crash Bandicoot animated series officially announced by Netflix — release details, story, and what to expect

Crash Bandicoot makes his TV debut in a new Netflix animated series - Image sourced via Activision Blizzard Studios

Everyone's favorite orange marsupial is finally arriving on television. Netflix has officially greenlit a new animated series based on the Crash Bandicoot video game franchise, bringing the high-energy universe of Wumpa Islands to life in a brand-new way.

The series, called Crash Bandicoot: The Insanity Series will be produced by Netflix Animation and Activision Blizzard Studios and will be the first time the character will star in a full-length animated series.

Fans who grew up playing the titles are already buzzing with excitement on social media, with many looking forward to seeing how the chaotic, humorous and adventurous tone of the games will be adapted to television.

A long-awaited debut

The reveal verifies decades of speculation and fan anticipation. The Crash Bandicoot series, launched in 1996 on the original PlayStation, has been gaming's most iconic name for nearly three decades.

Crash Bandicoot was developed by Naughty Dog and became renowned for its vibrant worlds, quick gameplay and slapstick comedy. The series has witnessed remakes, sequels and spin-offs over the years — including Crash Team Racing and Crash 4: It's About Time.

Now, the character is leaping from console to streaming, becoming part of the long list of video game icons crossing over to animation.

Who’s behind the show

As per Netflix, Crash Bandicoot: The Insanity Series will have high-quality 3D animation, which blends the visual style of the remastered games with the aesthetic of contemporary animated sitcoms.

Development is being done by Activision Blizzard Studios in collaboration with Netflix Animation, the same studio responsible for hit game-to-TV adaptations such as Arcane and Castlevania: Nocturne.

No cast list has been announced yet, but it is rumored that the creative team will be returning familiar voices from the games, in addition to new characters, in order to further develop Crash's universe.

The program will also include Doctor Neo Cortex, Crash's arch-nemesis, as the primary antagonist again.

What to expect from the story

Netflix has officially billed the series as a comedy-adventure as Crash Bandicoot, his sister Coco and their trusty friend Aku Aku set out to thwart Cortex's newest plan to conquer the Wumpa Islands.

The show will have action, humor, and Easter eggs for longtime fans, such as references to remastered classic levels and nods to the remastered N. Sane Trilogy.

Fans will get quick-moving episodes of chases, explosions and cartoon chaos – the same as in the games. The series is being scripted to entertain both children and adults alike, retaining the lighthearted touch of the original games while adding some new plots for today's viewers.

When it’s releasing

Netflix has not officially announced a release date as of yet, but filming has already started and the series is expected to hit the screens in late 2025 or early 2026.

A brief teaser image posted by Shacknews depicts the iconic Crash logo on a tropical backdrop, hinting at the classic island vibe. After it has been released, the series will become available in the world on Netflix, and every episode will approximately take 20–25 minutes.

Fans respond online

The announcement has created a buzz of excitement among fans. Fans flooded social media with fond memories of playing the classic PlayStation games and hopes that the show remains faithful to Crash's maddening energy. Other fans also noted that the timing is great — particularly following the success of other game-based shows such as Sonic Prime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

With this new series, Netflix and Activision are giving one of gaming’s most iconic mascots a fresh spotlight. For players who grew up spinning through crates and collecting Wumpa fruit, this animated show will feel like a return to familiar ground — only bigger, louder and more colourful than ever.