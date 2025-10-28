Love Is Blind season 9: Inside Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh's current relationship status

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh first connected in Love Is Blind Season 9 while participating in the show’s pod experiment.

Both shared similar early experiences, such as learning English as a second language at age 8, working at McDonald’s as teenagers and shortening their first names to better fit in.

Their time in the pods allowed them to explore a deep connection which eventually led to an engagement. Despite this early bond, Ali and Anton are no longer together, as confirmed by Tudum at Netflix.

Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh journey on Love Is Blind Season 9

Early connection in the pods

In the pods, Ali and Anton’s compatibility became evident. They both aimed to find partners with whom they could be their authentic selves.

During their conversations, Ali was able to “let her figurative walls down and fall in love with Anton.” Anton proposed and the couple became the first to get engaged this season.

Their time in the pods was marked by mutual understanding and shared goals, which set the foundation for their engagement.

Transition to real life

After leaving the pods, Ali and Anton met in person and Anton expressed his admiration for Ali, stating he was “blown away by Ali’s beauty.”

The couple spent time together on vacation, exploring the physical side of their relationship. Ali commented that Anton’s kissing technique was “a bit ‘creepy,’” though she indicated it was not a dealbreaker.

As they moved in together, differences in daily routines became apparent. Ali and Anton disagreed on chores and finances.

Ali noted concerns about Anton’s social habits after meeting his best friend and the friend’s new girlfriend, particularly around topics like strip clubs, which led her to question whether their lifestyles aligned.

Challenges in cohabitation and family planning

Ali and Anton encountered further disagreements regarding daily habits. Anton’s drinking habits contrasted with Ali’s preferences and Ali did not consistently clean up after herself.

Despite these differences, conversations with family members revealed overlapping values and long-term goals. When Anton’s mother visited, discussions about family planning emphasized shared objectives.

At the same time, Ali’s older sister expressed reservations, while their mother accepted Anton. Before the wedding, Ali received guidance from friends, who advised her to consider marrying Anton “for who he is right now and not who he could become.”

Anton maintained confidence in his decision, expressing his intention to proceed despite the couple’s differences.

The wedding and the decision to separate

On their wedding day, Ali’s sister gave her blessing for Ali to make her own choice. When Ali and Anton met at the altar, Anton explained that the reason he fell in love with Ali was because of their "connection."

Ali responded that falling in love with him was "easy" and that they knew enough to make their decision that day. Anton accepted the commitment by saying “yes,” but Ali stated,

“I can’t be your wife. I feel like the person that I fell in love with in the pods isn’t the person I’ve gotten to experience in real life.”

Following this decision, Ali left the ceremony and Anton returned to the dressing room alone.

Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh’s journey on Love Is Blind Season 9 demonstrates how early compatibility in the pods does not always translate to sustained success in real-life circumstances.

According to the series, their relationship ended following their wedding day decisions and they are now officially no longer together.

