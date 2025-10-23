Love is Blind Season 9 Finale: Creator Chris Coelen explains why no couples said 'I do'

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey from Love is Blind (Image via Getty )

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 9 finale marked an unprecedented conclusion to the reality dating franchise, as for the first time in the show’s history, not a single couple said “I do” at the altar.

The finale, which debuted on October 22, depicted three remaining engaged pairs — Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh, Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey, and Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner — all of whom ended their relationships before or during their expected weddings.

Series creator Chris Coelen addressed the outcome in a new interview with Netflix’s Tudum platform, calling the finale “a moment of honesty rather than disappointment.”

Coelen, who founded Kinetic Content and developed Love Is Blind, explained,

“Whether they succeed or fail, trying is the most enjoyable and important part for me.”

He emphasized the lack of weddings and said,

“[Wedding] doesn’t invalidate the experiment; it shows that the participants made real choices based on authentic emotion.”

Love Is Blind Season 9 finale and Coelen’s remarks

The ninth season of Love Is Blind, filmed in Denver, followed 32 singles as they sought emotional connections through conversations in pods before meeting face-to-face.

Six pairs became engaged during the experiment, but only half of them progressed to the wedding ceremonies.​

Kacie McIntosh and Patrick Suzuki were the first to split. Kacie ended their engagement after the couple’s vacation, citing concerns about miscommunication.

Annie Lancaster and Nick Amato also separated midway through the season, and Madison Maidenberg ended her relationship with Joe Ferrucci in Episode 11, days before their scheduled wedding.​

By the finale, three couples remained: Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Megan and Jordan.

The wedding episode began with Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh, the first couple to get engaged in the pods.

The officiant asked Anton, “Do you take Ali to be your wife?” Anton replied, “I do.”

When it was Ali’s turn, she paused and said,

“I can’t be your wife. The person I fell for in the pods isn’t the same individual I’ve encountered in real life. I’m truly sorry.”

Similarly, Edmund and Kalybriah broke off their wedding at the altar, which left Edmond visibly shaken as he said “I do” and was expecting the same from his partner.

Megan and Jordan did not make it to the altar as they called things off before the wedding day. Their relationship struggled with compatibility issues rooted in lifestyle differences.

Discussing the finale’s reaction, Coelen said that the absence of marriages did not concern him or his production team. He explained,

“The beauty of Love Is Blind is that it’s real; people aren’t reading a script or following what we want them to do. Sometimes they say ‘yes,’ sometimes they don’t. But what they all do is open up and take that emotional risk.”

He also highlighted the Denver cast’s unique dynamic compared to previous seasons, which were filmed in Dallas, Seattle and Charlotte. Coelen said,

“Every city brings a different energy. The Denver group brought intensity and introspection — it’s fascinating to see how that shaped the season.”

Netflix has confirmed that a reunion special for Love Is Blind Season 9, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will premiere on October 29.

The reunion will feature all six engaged couples, including those who split before the finale, to discuss their current relationship statuses and address viewers’ questions.​

Chris Coelen summarized the season’s conclusion by reaffirming the show’s original premise:

“This experiment is about emotional vulnerability, not about guaranteeing marriage. If even one person walks away having learned more about themselves, then to me, that’s success.”

In an unexpected turn for Love Is Blind, the Season 9 finale redefined the boundaries of the show’s social experiment — proving that love, while blind, is also subject to timing, circumstance and honesty.

