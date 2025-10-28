Netflix launches Physical: Asia, a cross-nation competition featuring contestants from eight countries

Physical: Asia premiered on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, only on Netflix, featuring 48 global athletes, legends, and icons performing grueling challenges, fighting for national pride.
It is the first international spin-off of the popular South Korean reality series Physical: 100, which featured 100 contestants, including women and men, engaging in head-to-head challenges that tested their physical and mental strength, endurance, willpower, and strategy.
The new Netflix show Physical: Asia features a competition between eight teams representing eight different countries chosen for their passion for sports and distinct characteristics. Therefore, a showdown of national pride would be featured for the first time in the Olympic-style competition series.
The format remains almost the same as the original. The weakest contestant will get eliminated in each challenge, and the one who reaches the last will win the title, along with the prize of 1 billion Korean won.
Netflix describes it as:
Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.
The athletes are divided into eight teams with six contestants in each team representing their home countries: Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines.
An athletic superstar of their country would lead each six-person team. They will collide in a high-stakes competition of strength, strategy, and teamwork for nothing less than national pride. The teams are:
Leader: UFC welterweight fighter star Dong-hyun “Stun Gun” Kim (also featured in season two of Physical: 100)
Season two winner Amotti
Wrestler Jang Eun-sil (also appeared in season one)
Skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin
CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon
Wrestling champion Kim Min-jae.
Leader: Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in history.
MMA star Mark “Mugen” Striegl
Strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin
Rugby star Justin Coveney
Olympic athlete Robyn Lauren Brown
CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag.
Leader: MMA fighter Yushin Okami
Baseball player Yoshio “Superhuman” Itoi
Swimmer Katsumi Nakamura
Judo fighter Soichi Hashimoto
Wrestler Nonoka Ozaki
MMA fighter Kana Watanabe.
Leader: Muay Thai champion Superbon, the current No. 2 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.
Boxer James Rusameekae
Rugby athlete Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn
Wrestler Anucha Yospanya
Bodybuilder Ploy Nuannaree Olsen
CrossFit athlete Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan.
Leader: Bodybuilding champion and Mr Indonesia 2018 Igede “Executioner” Dharma Susila.
Jiu-jitsu athlete Fina Phillipe
Swimmer Glenn Victor
Athlete Jeremiah Lakhwani
Badminton player Marcus Gideon
Basketball player Maria Selena.
Leader: Wrestling champion Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan
MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
Judoka Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan
Basketball player Dulguun Enkhbat
Volleyball player Khandsuren Gantogtokh
Contortionist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochirn.
Leader: Four-time oil wrestling champion Recep Kara
Freestyle wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit
Karate athlete Ali Sofuoglu
Sailor Anil Berk Baki
Rower Ogeday Girisken
Athlete Nefise Karatay.
Leader: UFC middleweight champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker
Rugby player Eloni Vunakece
Fitness coach Alexandra Milne
Strongman Eddie Williams
Parkour athlete Dom Tomato,
Hyrox athlete Katelin Van Zyl
Episodes 1-4 of Physical: Asia are streaming on Netflix. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday, with episodes 5-6 premiering on November 4, 2025, until the 12-episode series is complete.
