Netflix launches Physical: Asia, a cross-nation competition featuring contestants from eight countries

A total of 48 contestants in eight teams representing eight countries, with six participants each, compete in Physical: Asia, the first international spinoff of South Korea's famous Physical: 100.
posted by Rakshanda Noor Khan
Tuesday 10/28/2025 at 11:23AM EDT
    Physical: Asia on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

    Physical: Asia premiered on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, only on Netflix, featuring 48 global athletes, legends, and icons performing grueling challenges, fighting for national pride.

    It is the first international spin-off of the popular South Korean reality series Physical: 100, which featured 100 contestants, including women and men, engaging in head-to-head challenges that tested their physical and mental strength, endurance, willpower, and strategy.

    The new Netflix show Physical: Asia features a competition between eight teams representing eight different countries chosen for their passion for sports and distinct characteristics. Therefore, a showdown of national pride would be featured for the first time in the Olympic-style competition series.

    The format remains almost the same as the original. The weakest contestant will get eliminated in each challenge, and the one who reaches the last will win the title, along with the prize of 1 billion Korean won.

    Netflix describes it as:

    Elite athletes from eight countries battle for national pride. After grueling tests of raw strength and endurance, only one flag can claim victory.

    Here are the contestants in eight teams participating in Physical: Asia season 1 on Netflix

    The athletes are divided into eight teams with six contestants in each team representing their home countries: Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Türkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines. 

    An athletic superstar of their country would lead each six-person team. They will collide in a high-stakes competition of strength, strategy, and teamwork for nothing less than national pride. The teams are:

    1.) Team South Korea

    Leader: UFC welterweight fighter star Dong-hyun “Stun Gun” Kim (also featured in season two of Physical: 100)

    Season two winner Amotti

    Wrestler Jang Eun-sil (also appeared in season one)

    Skeleton racer and Olympic gold medallist Yun Sung-bin

    CrossFit athlete Choi Seung-yeon

    Wrestling champion Kim Min-jae.

    2.) Team Philippines

    Leader: Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in history.

    MMA star Mark “Mugen” Striegl

    Strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin

    Rugby star Justin Coveney

     Olympic athlete Robyn Lauren Brown

    CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag.

    3.) Team Japan

    Leader: MMA fighter Yushin Okami

    Baseball player Yoshio “Superhuman” Itoi

    Swimmer Katsumi Nakamura

    Judo fighter Soichi Hashimoto

    Wrestler Nonoka Ozaki

    MMA fighter Kana Watanabe.

    4.) Team Thailand

    Leader: Muay Thai champion Superbon, the current No. 2 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world. 

    Boxer James Rusameekae

    Rugby athlete Sunny Kerdkao Wechokittikorn

    Wrestler Anucha Yospanya

    Bodybuilder Ploy Nuannaree Olsen

    CrossFit athlete Jar Uracha Teerawanitsan.

    5.) Team Indonesia

    Leader: Bodybuilding champion and Mr Indonesia 2018 Igede “Executioner” Dharma Susila.

    Jiu-jitsu athlete Fina Phillipe

    Swimmer Glenn Victor

    Athlete Jeremiah Lakhwani

    Badminton player Marcus Gideon

    Basketball player Maria Selena.

    6.) Team Mongolia

    Leader: Wrestling champion Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan

    MMA fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

    Judoka Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan

    Basketball player Dulguun Enkhbat

    Volleyball player Khandsuren Gantogtokh

    Contortionist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochirn.

    7.) Team Turkey

    Leader: Four-time oil wrestling champion Recep Kara

    Freestyle wrestler Yasemin Adar Yigit

    Karate athlete Ali Sofuoglu

    Sailor Anil Berk Baki

    Rower Ogeday Girisken

    Athlete Nefise Karatay.

    8.) Team Australia

    Leader: UFC middleweight champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker

    Rugby player Eloni Vunakece

    Fitness coach Alexandra Milne

    Strongman Eddie Williams

    Parkour athlete Dom Tomato,

    Hyrox athlete Katelin Van Zyl

    Episodes 1-4 of Physical: Asia are streaming on Netflix. The remaining eight episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday, with episodes 5-6 premiering on November 4, 2025, until the 12-episode series is complete.

