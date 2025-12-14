The male cast members bring holiday cheer with ugly sweater contest on Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10

The cast of Love and Marriage : Huntsvile (Image Via Instagram@owntv)

The cast members engaged in some fun activities and games on the holiday special of Love & Marriage: Huntsville season 10.

During the episode, host Carlos King opened the show, stating that this episode will feature no drama or tea but will be all about fun games and joy.

He updated viewers about the cast members:

“Kimmy and Maurice hit a new chapter of their union…Tisha and Marcelle are toasting the cheer while Miss Nell and Chris hold their grandbabies near.”

He further continued:

“Destiny has all of her guys for the choosing, while Martell keeps his cool cuz his temper, he is not losing. Trisha and Ken’s love has been up and down. But when it comes to holidays, fellowship abounds.”

In the special holiday, Carlos made the male cast members show off their confidence in the ugliest sweater.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville christmas special: The ladies choose who wore the best ugly sweater

The game started as Carlos King stated:

“The holiday season is not complete without an ugly sweater contest. So, the ladies and me are going to select which husband man has the confidence to sport the ugliest get up of them all. We are going to send them in backstage to put on their sweaters.”

The ladies also questioned Carlos when he is going to don the same as male cast members to which he replied that he does not own any “ugly sweaters.”

Ken was the first member to make an appearance with the sweater.

Ken wore a sleeveless black cardigan.

The cardigan had a lot of Christmas decorations, such as a gingerbread man, Santa Claus, and even a snowman.

The ladies cheered and applauded, much to Ken’s embarrassment.

Carlos then asked Tris:

“Do you want Ken to put us off for Christmas morning, Christmas night, or Christmas Eve?”

She laughingly remarked along with others:

“All of them. All of them.”

The next member who came out with an ugly sweater was Christopher Fletcher.

He wore a sweater similar to a Christmas tree with a lot of decorations.

Carlos hilariously remarked:

“I want a TikTok dance. What is your TikTok move?”

After Chris showed off his dancing skills, Carlos asked what inspired the sweater.

Chris said:

“Well, I like all the bling. You know, my wife and I were like, bling bling. I like it that it matches my tie. You know, it is really Christmasy.”

Nell laughingly even remarked that she is going to “climb that tree.”

The next male member to parade in his ugly sweater was Maurice Scott.

Maurice came with a red and green sweater with a matching hairband.

The sweater looked like a Christmas present, which made Carlos ask Kimmy:

“Now do you want to unwrap this now or Christmas evening?

She hilariously made a sly comment about Christmas decorations.

Maurice then shared why he chose the dress; he said:

“ Listen, I wanted to dance till my b*lls fell off.”

Marsam was the next person who made an appearance.

He wore a blue sweater with a Christmas tree and Christmas decorations hanging at the bottom.

This made ladies applaud and laugh as he presented a raunchy dance with it.

Marsam stated when asked why he chose the sweater that he just liked the “color.”

Martell then came out with a green sweater with a big golden bow attached to it.

The ladies then decided the winner with Carlos.

Carlos then announced:

“ The first-ever Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas After Dark special ugly sweater contest goes to Maurice Scott. "

Stay tuned for more such updates.









