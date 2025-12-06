Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 Episode 12: Will opens up to Martell and Ken about his date with Destiny

The cast of Love and Marriage: Huntsvile (Image Via Instagram@owntv)

On the latest episode of Love and Marriage: Huntsville, season 10, Will and Destiny went on a date to explore their relationship.

Later, during a game of basketball, Will confided in Martell and Ken, discussing his date with Destiny further.

During their interaction, Martell confessed that he had talked to Destiny about him and said that he was a “hit it and quit it” kind of guy.

The interaction led to the guys talking about Destiny’s other love interest, Twan.

Will revealed that he knows Twan and has admitted to him that he is going out with Destiny.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville season 10 episode 12: Will talks about his intentions with Destiny to Martell and Ken







During the episode, Will was enjoying a game of basketball with Martell and Ken when he casually mentioned that he had gone on a date with Destiny.

He asked Martell:



“So, Destiny told you about our date?”



Martell was curious and asked more about how the date went.

Will told him that the date was “fun,” but Martell interrupted and stated:



“Hold on, my thing is, what you say like, you know, whatever it is, you just ‘hit it and quit it.’”



Will was glad that Martell was touching on the topic, as he wanted to clarify what he had told Destiny about him.

He said:



“I am glad you said that, so she..did I say that? ‘Cause she told me that you told her that I said that.”



Martell clarified that he told Destiny because he knows that Will does not want to be in a relationship at the moment.

Will was still not happy with the explanation and asked why he would continue to tell women that he is not looking to settle down.

Martell exclaimed:



“That’s my girl, though!”



He also went on to admit that he would warn Destiny if he found something that was not right.

Martell then explained his side of things by saying:



“You know she recently divorced and stuff, you know what I am saying. We go way back to high school, man.”



Suddenly, Ken chimed in and asked about the date.

Will again went back to say that early on, Destiny asked her about his ‘hit it and quit it’ attitude.

He then, laughing, chided Martell, saying that he revealed his “game plan.”

Martell said:



“So, there was a game plan, for real?”



Will stated:



“No, I mean, not to ‘hit it and quit it’, we could be friends. I am not trying to have a quick engagement and divorce either.”



Martell agreed and understood what Will was trying to say.

He continued saying:



“She is a cool girl, man. I do like her, she is cool.”



Martell interjected and added that they both would make “a good couple.”

Will agreed that Destiny would look good on “his arms.”

But the thing that makes him skeptical about her is that she lied to him

He went on to reveal that he knows all about her flings with Lance and Twan.

Will also told Martell that Destiny told him that Twan was nothing but a “bodyguard for her event.”

He continued saying:



“Then I told her, I knew Twan. And then she was like, ‘Oh, you know him? That was nothing serious, so I was like, ‘You just lied to my face’.”



Ken then advised Will to share all of these things with Twan so that there is no misunderstanding between the two.

Will revealed that he had already spoken with Twan.

Martell stated in his confessional:



“You know Destiny, she is dating so happily that guys know each other. She gotta about 4,5…She is dating seven dudes. As long as you honest with people, I don’t know how honest you are with Will. But as long as she is honest with people, I don’t see anything wrong with it.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.