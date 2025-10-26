Shark Tank update: What happened to Orka Bar after appearing on the show?

Orka Bar on Shark Tank season 17 (Image via Instagram/@orkabar)

After appearing on Shark Tank season 17, Orka Bar continued to operate with expanded online sales and growing retail distribution. The brand maintained its partnership with investor Lori Greiner following the deal secured during the episode.

Founder Stephen Longo focused on nationwide shipping and community engagement through an ambassador program designed to promote the brand among fitness-focused consumers.

Orka Bar’s product line, frozen protein bars coated in dark chocolate, remained available through its official website and select retailers across the United States.

Orka Bar after its pitch on Shark Tank season 17

The origin of Orka Bar

Orka Bar was founded by Stephen Longo, a nutrition coach from West Orange, New Jersey. The concept originated from his search for a refreshing post-workout snack that combined nutritional value with convenience.

Dissatisfied with traditional protein bars and shakes, Longo developed a frozen protein bar using egg whites as the main protein source.

The product features a soft, creamy center with a dark chocolate coating and comes in four flavors: mint, vanilla bean, raspberry, and cookies & cream.

Before appearing on Shark Tank, Longo began production in a shared kitchen and managed local deliveries himself.

The company name, “Orka,” was inspired by the orca whale, symbolizing strength and endurance. The brand positioned itself within the “better-for-you” dessert category, targeting consumers interested in high-protein, low-sugar snacks that could also serve as frozen treats.

Orka Bar’s Shark Tank pitch

Stephen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Longo came into Shark Tank season 17, episode 4, with an offer of $100,000 in exchange for 15% ownership of Orka Bar.

To demonstrate his product, he gave the sample to the Sharks panel that consisted of Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Kendra Scott, and guest investor Alexis Ohanian.

Longo explained in great detail the nutrition of each flavor and said that the bars had 15 grams of protein and the sugar content ranged from 5 to 8.5 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌grams.

He explained that the product was low in lactose but not completely dairy-free. The creator shared that a box of four bars was being wholesaled by Orka Bar for $10, with a production cost of $5, whereas the retail prices were varying from $14.99 to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌$18.99.

At the time of filming, Orka Bar’s sales distribution was approximately 70% through local retailers and 30% online. The company had generated $35,000 in revenue for the year, with projected earnings of around $80,000 by year’s end.

While several Sharks expressed concern over the early stage of the business and tight profit margins, Lori Greiner offered $100,000 for 33.3% equity. After negotiation, the two agreed on $100,000 for 25% equity, finalizing the deal on air.

Developments after Shark Tank

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ company, Orka Bar, after the airing of the show, has put into action several steps to broaden its market. Production and distribution were kept up by the firm, thus it was possible to get the product everywhere in the country through the official website of Orka Bar.

Moreover, the company enhanced its visibility in retail stores by the introduction of an ambassador program whose members would be the promoters of the products in the fitness and wellness ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌communities.

The brand introduced additional flavor options and emphasized consistent product supply to meet growing demand.

Orka Bar’s online platforms provided customers with ordering access and updates about product availability and partnerships.

Orka​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Bar is still up and running as of their latest update on Instagram, and the company is selling the frozen protein bars both online and in a few retail stores.

By frequently interacting with customers on various social platforms and employing a direct-to-consumer marketing strategy, the brand keeps itself afloat in a highly competitive snack and frozen dessert ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌industry.

