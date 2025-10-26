Shark Tank Season 17 Episode 4: Which companies secured the deals in the latest episode?

Still from Shark Tank (Image Via Instagram/@sharktankabc)

Shark Tank, Season 17, Episode 4, aired on October 22, 2025. The episode marked the appearance of Alex Ohanian as a guest investor.

The episode features pitches from various companies and entrepreneurs, including products such as sprouts, protein bars, women’s fightwear, and a charter service that enables both pets and their owners to travel together.

Ohanian, along with the other Sharks, assessed the pitches and gave his thoughts.

Shark Tank season 17: Alchemize Fightwear, The Sprouting Company, Orka Bar and RetrievAir pitch their big ideas

The episode began with four innovative businesses that employed an interesting approach.

Here is what happened in episode 4 of Shark Tank Season 17.

Alchemize Fightwear







Maya Nazareth decided to launch fightwear after her time training Jiu-Jitsu, realizing that women's fightwear options were very limited.

She launched the brand in January 2021 and received a grant of $ 5,000 in August 2023.

Maya was also featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list for her business.

The fightwear gear features adjustable cuts, high necklines and ergonomic seams made from strong and flexible materials that can withstand the intensity of combat.

The material used is breathable, lightweight, and quick-drying, and also features a built-in sports bra and squat-proof coverage.

The ask from Maya was $250,000 in exchange for 5% equity.

Kevin questioned her $5 million valuation and Alexis grew interested in the pitch.

Lori was the first to make an offer, proposing $250,000 for 20% equity.

Maya did not agree to the offer, and it was then that Kendra suggested that the three sharks come together for $300,000 with 5% equity for each.



After much negotiation, Maya Nazareth walked away with a deal from three sharks at $300,000 for 15% equity.

The Sprouting Company

Doug started The Sprouting Company in 2018 after studying the health benefits of sprouts.

His company’s system allows people to grow their own sprouts with just water and seeds. It eliminates the need for fertilizers, soil, and artificial light, and boasts two patents under its name.

Dough sought investment worth $500,000 in exchange for 5% equity in his company.

Sharks were impressed by the company’s numbers and profits.

Kevin then offered 25% equity for $500,000. Daymond also matched Kevin’s offer.

After much negotiation, Sharks Daymond and Kevin jointly offered $500,000 for 25% equity, which Doug declined.

Orka Bar

Stephen Longo's search for a quick, healthy,and convenient snack led to the creation of Orka Bar.

The bar has a texture similar to ice cream and provides the nutrition of a protein shake. They are gluten-free, low in sugar and come in four flavors.

His ask in the pitch was $100,000 for a 15% stake in his company. The sharks were impressed by the taste of the bar but had issues with the cost of dry ice, which can significantly increase the logistics cost.

Daymond, Alexis, Kevin and Kendra back out of the deal.

Lori then made an offer of $100,000 for a 33.3% equity stake.

The deal then closed with Lori at 25% for $100,000.

RetrievAir

The trouble the owner faces while traveling with their pets is what led to the creation of RetrievAir in 2025 by Benton and Mark.

Customer can visit their website, choose their origin and destination dates, and choose flights. Each booking offers two fare options, Flex and Basic, and includes at least one pet or infant, with pets matching the number of adults.

Passengers can enjoy complimentary drinks, and pets can receive complimentary treats. Pets weighing less than 40 pounds can ride on laps and those weighing more than 75 pounds need their own seat.

After questioning and discussing, the Sharks found some inconsistencies in the numbers and backed out.

However, in the end, Benton and Mark accepted a deal from Alexis for $776,000, representing 15%.

Stay tuned for more such updates.