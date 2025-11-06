Geomagnetic storm may bring Northern Lights to 22 US states: When and where to catch the colorful glow

The Northern Lights could be seen across parts of the United States this week. Experts say a geomagnetic storm on November 6 and 7 may make the sky glow in bright shades of green, purple, and pink.
This is a rare event because the Northern Lights are usually only visible in very northern areas like Alaska or Canada.
Scientists say this is happening because the Sun released a strong wave of energy known as a coronal mass ejection (CME).
When this energy reaches Earth, it reacts with our planet’s magnetic field and creates colorful lights in the sky.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this week’s storm is expected to be strong enough to make the lights visible in more than 20 US states.
Normally, auroras stay near the Arctic Circle. But during a strong solar storm, they can appear much farther south.
This week, people in 22 states could get a glimpse, including:
Even people in northern California and Colorado might spot a faint glow if skies are clear.
The best time to look for the Northern Lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when the sky is darkest.
Find a spot away from city lights, like a field or open area, and look toward the northern horizon.
You don’t need any special tools — just your eyes and some patience.
If you have a camera, you can try taking a photo using a long exposure setting. Sometimes the camera can capture colors that are too faint to see clearly.
Seeing the Northern Lights from the United States doesn’t happen often, so this event is exciting for both scientists and skywatchers.
The lights form when charged particles from the Sun hit gases in Earth’s atmosphere.
Oxygen makes green or red light, while nitrogen creates purple or pink colors.
Even though the storm may sound serious, it doesn’t affect people on Earth. It only creates this beautiful light show in the sky.
The Sun is currently going through a phase called solar maximum, a time when solar activity is higher than usual.
This means more solar flares and storms are likely to happen, which can bring more Northern Lights in the months ahead.
Scientists at NOAA say this week’s storm could bring some of the brightest auroras of the year — but only if the weather stays clear.
If you live in one of the 22 states listed, try to step outside late on November 6 or 7.
Look up and face north. If the sky is clear, you might see the colorful glow of the Northern Lights dancing above you.
TOPICS: Northern Lights