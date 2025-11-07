What time does Frankenstein drop on Netflix? Release timings for all region, where to watch and more

Jacob Elordi as the Creature in Frankenstein (via Instagram/ @netflixfilm)

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein releases worldwide on Netflix on November 7, 2025, at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET. The director fulfils a decades-long passion with this bold adaptation of Mary Shelley's novel. Oscar Isaac plays Dr. Victor Frankenstein, the obsessed scientist chasing immortality.

Jacob Elordi embodies the Creature, a towering patchwork of corpses brought to life. Mia Goth handles dual roles as Claire Frankenstein, Victor's mother, and Lady Elizabeth Harlander. Christoph Waltz portrays Henrich Harlander, a shady figure tied to the family.

The supporting cast includes Felix Kammerer as William Frankenstein and Charles Dance as Baron Leopold Frankenstein. Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson. Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe and David Bradley as Blind Man and more.

This 149-minute R-rated film mixes gothic horror with deep emotion. Elordi endured hours in makeup for the Creature's scarred evolving look. Del Toro uses practical sets, minimal CGI, and a score by Alexandre Desplat. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was released in limited theaters on October 17.

Critics call it stunning, with Elordi's performance stealing the show. Reviews hit 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Frankenstein: Global release schedule

Region/Time Zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time (US West) November 7, 2025 12:00 a.m. Mountain Time (US) November 7, 2025 1:00 a.m. Central Time (US) November 7, 2025 2:00 a.m. Eastern Time (US East) November 7, 2025 3:00 a.m. Brazil (Brasília Time) November 7, 2025 5:00 a.m. UK (GMT) November 7, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (Germany/France) November 7, 2025 9:00 a.m. Eastern Europe November 7, 2025 10:00 a.m. India (IST) November 7, 2025 1:30 p.m. Japan/Korea November 7, 2025 5:00 p.m. Australia Eastern Time November 7, 2025 7:00 p.m.

Frankenstein: A tale of creation, abandonment and redemption

Dr. Victor Frankenstein, haunted by his mother's death and his father's abuse, obsesses over conquering death. He studies under Professor Krempe, then isolates in a castle lab. Using battlefield corpses from wars, he stitches a giant body. On a stormy night, he jolts it with electricity. The Creature awakens fully aware, intelligent, and childlike, craving love.

Victor, horrified by the scarred face, rejects him instantly. The Creature flees into the world. He hides and learns language from a blind man and his family. Society shuns him for his looks, turning him bitter. He tracks Victor, who demands a mate. Victor starts building one with his fiancée, Elizabeth, but destroys it, fearing more monsters.

The Creature snaps. He kills Victor's brother, William frames others, then murders Elizabeth on her wedding night. Victor pursues revenge across Europe to the Arctic. There aboard Captain Anderson's ship, Victor recounts his tale of dying from exhaustion.

In del Toro's twist, the Creature arrives. Victor apologizes and calls him son. They reconcile breaking the chain of paternal pain. The Creature became immortal and carried Victor's body into the ice, seeking peace. It explores father-son bonds, abandonment and humanity's cruelty with a hopeful end.

Stream Frankenstein only on Netflix starting November 7. Subscription plans start at $7.99 per month with ads, up to $24.99 for ad-free 4K.

Stay tuned for more such updates!