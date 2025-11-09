Frankenstein (2025) soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein finally gives audiences a glimpse into the filmmaker’s most personal passion project. The gothic drama film features a deeply emotional and haunting score by Academy Award–winning composer Alexandre Desplat. For Frankenstein, del Toro reunites with Desplat, whose past collaborations on The Shape of Water and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio earned widespread acclaim.

The complete tracklist for Frankenstein

The soundtrack for Frankenstein, features 37 original tracks and was released digitally on November 7, 2025. Many of the tracks in the film feature Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, whose performances give the score a human fragility that mirrors the film’s themes. Interest readers can check out the full tracklist for the film below:

Frankenstein ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Explosion Victor’s Tale ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Burning Angel ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Mother Dies ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing William and Father Lecture ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Meet Harlander ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Elizabeth ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing The Castle ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Victor in Love Victor & Elizabeth God’s Design Symmetry Body Building ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing The Tower Awakening ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Everything Is New ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Elizabeth Meets the Creature ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Floating Leaf Harlander’s Body Fire Creature’s Tale ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Hunters ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Family Life ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Wolves ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing A Friend ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Recollection Return to the Tower A Good Man A Merciless Life ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Confrontation ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Laying to Rest ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Don’t Delay Tent & Dynamite Forgiveness ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing Eternity ft. Eldbjørg Hemsing

Frankenstein also features classic songs from that time period, chosen by del Toro himself to enhance the film’s 19th-century atmosphere:

Jonathan Scott – Rondeau (Abdelazer) by Henry Purcell

by Henry Purcell Johann Sebastian Bach – The Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I: Prelude and Fugue No. 17 in A-flat Major

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart – String Quartet No. 4 in C Major: Allegro

Everything we know about Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Frankenstein is far more than another adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same name. It’s a film that del Toro has dreamt of making for over a decade—a project he once described as “the story that shaped my soul.”

The movie stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth, alongside Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Charles Dance, Lars Mikkelsen, and David Bradley. Produced by Double Dare You, Demilo Films, and Bluegrass 7, the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before arriving in theaters and then streaming globally on Netflix in November 2025.

In an interview with Collider in 2010, del Toro explained why this adaptation means so much to him:

“My favorite novel in the world is Frankenstein. I’m going to misquote it horribly, but the monster says, ‘I have such love in me, more than you can imagine. But, if I cannot provoke it, I will provoke fear.’”

Del Toro’s films often center around otherworldly creatures or figures, and after working on this gothic drama film for over a decade, he finally received the opportunity to share his reimagining of his favourite writer’s novel. Del Toro also shared a few words on Mary Shelley:

“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family. And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, the film’s editor Evan Schiff explained about the three-chapter structure of the film, inspired by the original novel:

“With any movie that involves chapters and voice-over, keeping the momentum of the story up is really one of the greatest challenges that we have to keep an eye on. We have the opening of the film on the ship to set up the framework of the movie and get you invested. Then we have all of Victor’s story. One of the key points we look at is, ‘When is the Creature created? When do we meet the Creature for the first time?’ Even though the Creature has its own chapter, it exists in Victor’s chapter as well.”

Frankenstein is now streaming on Netflix, with the official soundtrack available on all major music platforms.