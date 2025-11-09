Frankenstein (2025) soundtrack: List of all songs and music featured in the movie

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein finally gives audiences a glimpse into the filmmaker’s most personal passion project. The gothic drama film features a deeply emotional and haunting score by Academy Award–winning composer Alexandre Desplat. For Frankenstein, del Toro reunites with Desplat, whose past collaborations on The Shape of Water and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio earned widespread acclaim.
The soundtrack for Frankenstein, features 37 original tracks and was released digitally on November 7, 2025. Many of the tracks in the film feature Norwegian violinist Eldbjørg Hemsing, whose performances give the score a human fragility that mirrors the film’s themes. Interest readers can check out the full tracklist for the film below:
Frankenstein also features classic songs from that time period, chosen by del Toro himself to enhance the film’s 19th-century atmosphere:
Frankenstein is far more than another adaptation of Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel of the same name. It’s a film that del Toro has dreamt of making for over a decade—a project he once described as “the story that shaped my soul.”
The movie stars Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth, alongside Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Charles Dance, Lars Mikkelsen, and David Bradley. Produced by Double Dare You, Demilo Films, and Bluegrass 7, the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival before arriving in theaters and then streaming globally on Netflix in November 2025.
In an interview with Collider in 2010, del Toro explained why this adaptation means so much to him:
“My favorite novel in the world is Frankenstein. I’m going to misquote it horribly, but the monster says, ‘I have such love in me, more than you can imagine. But, if I cannot provoke it, I will provoke fear.’”
Del Toro’s films often center around otherworldly creatures or figures, and after working on this gothic drama film for over a decade, he finally received the opportunity to share his reimagining of his favourite writer’s novel. Del Toro also shared a few words on Mary Shelley:
“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family. And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”
In an interview with Netflix Tudum, the film’s editor Evan Schiff explained about the three-chapter structure of the film, inspired by the original novel:
“With any movie that involves chapters and voice-over, keeping the momentum of the story up is really one of the greatest challenges that we have to keep an eye on. We have the opening of the film on the ship to set up the framework of the movie and get you invested. Then we have all of Victor’s story. One of the key points we look at is, ‘When is the Creature created? When do we meet the Creature for the first time?’ Even though the Creature has its own chapter, it exists in Victor’s chapter as well.”
Frankenstein is now streaming on Netflix, with the official soundtrack available on all major music platforms.
