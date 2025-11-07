“I don’t wanna speak”: Carrie Ann Inaba opens up about stress she faced as a judge on Dancing with the Stars

Carrie Ann Inaba (Image Via Getty)

Carrie Ann Inaba discussed her experience as a judge on Dancing with the Stars. She was candid about the stress she faced while being on the show, as featured on the Dancing With the Stars Official podcast, hosted by Joey Graziadei.

For those unversed, Carrie has served as a judge on ABC’s dancing reality show, Dancing With the Stars, since 2005.

She explained the reason for the stress she experienced by stating that she is someone who does not like judging or critiquing other people’s performance.

She said:

“I like to dance. I don’t wanna speak.”

Carrie Ann Inaba on serving as a judge on Dancing with the Stars

During the November 6 episode of Dancing with the Stars podcast, Carrie reflected on the role that is has been serving since 2005.

She shared with host Joey Graziadei that she was always “stressful” as a judge on the show.

She revealed:

“It’s never not been stressful.”

She even confessed that her stress often came out in a physical way many times.

Carrie said:

“I used to throw up before I went out there, every single time. I don’t know when it stopped.”

She wanted to dance more than judge, but then she realised that she had to share her perspective as it is important.

However, she also feels that her role is somewhat minimized.

“But I also felt like it was an important perspective to share. I feel that my role on the show is important, and it’s often minimized. And it’s because I’m a woman. I can say the same thing as men and I will be hammered for it. I can give a higher score than men and I will be hammered for it.”

She admitted that she has nothing against the male judges on the show, like Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, but feels that the difference is quite noticeable.

Inaba asserted that if she is trying to teach young girls and people to voice their opinions, she must speak up too.

She stated:

“Because as a woman … it’s important for me to speak up and have courage. I’m trying to teach people and young girls out there how to have their voice, even if it’s different.”

Carrie has faced criticism time and again, not only from viewers but also from the show itself.

She addressed the issue in an interview with US Weekly, stating:

“ Obviously, the people at home don’t always see what I’m looking at. Sometimes when the audience gets very upset, I’m like, ‘I know.’ I am used to it. I’ve been doing this for a long time. … I saw things slightly different, and that’s OK.”

Carrie has also faced major criticism for her remarks during Dancing With the Stars season 34.

Many fans accused her of being tougher with scores as compared to Hough and Tonioli.

She once again faced the heat when she made a comment about Danielle Fishel’s body during the Halloween Night performance.

She told Daniella after the performance:

“You have to use the space because you are a tiny little woman."

She later apologized for her comments, stating that it was not her intention.

Carrie stated during the episode:

“I would like to apologize for my words if they hurt you at all because I didn't mean that at all. You are small but you do pack a punch, and that's why I can say it, because I believe in you, OK?"

Stay tuned for more such updates.