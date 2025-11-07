"He is a dream child": Kim Kardashian explains why fans rarely see her youngest son, Psalm, on social media

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian explained why her youngest son, Psalm West, often appears absent from her social media posts.

The mom-of-four shared candid reflections on her evolving sharing habits and the reasons why Psalm, now six, is kept somewhat out of the spotlight despite his budding ventures and cheerful personality.

Kim, who shares North (12), Saint (9), Chicago (7) and Psalm (6) with her ex-husband Kanye West, explained on the show that as her family grew, her approach to posting every moment shifted. As she put it:



“It is really funny. When you have your first kid, you post everything, then your second kid a little less, and your third kid a little less.”



She said this in the context of Psalm making his voice-acting debut for the upcoming Angry Birds 3 film — a milestone captured in the episode. She added:



“I feel like people don’t really know Psalm, but he is the smartest, silliest little boy. He is a total go-with-the-flow kid. He never says no or goes against anything. He is a dream child and is the most independent. He loves to dance, and he would never have a tantrum. He has the cutest voice you have ever heard.”



The Kardashians: Kim opens up about Psalm and social media restraint

Kim noted that the public may simply not be as familiar with Psalm compared to his siblings, and that the difference in exposure is intentional: with each additional child, her sharing rhythm naturally slowed.

The show captured this moment and included Psalm in the recording studio, illustrating one of the rare glimpses into his creative life.

She also touched on the pressures of family life in the public eye, especially following her and Kanye’s divorce, which was finalized in 2022 after they married in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021. On the topic of shielding her children from turmoil, she said:



“I feel more stressed, probably just because I have to protect my kids. Everyone around can handle, but I want to protect my babies. They are going to know things. They’re going to grow up and see. So, my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is just to make sure that they are protected.”



Kim’s remarks provide insight into why Psalm may appear less often in her curated posts: it’s part privacy, part changing priorities and part the recognition that each child may warrant a different approach to sharing.

Evolving social-media habits & Psalm’s creative debut

Beyond the episode’s spotlight on Psalm, Kim’s commentary reflects a broader pattern.

Early on after Psalm’s birth via surrogate in 2019, Kim described him as “the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far.”

Back then, she posted sparingly, but she acknowledged the shift.

Now, with four children and a global brand-heavy schedule, her decision-making around sharing is more intentional.

Psalm’s voice-acting role in Angry Birds 3, slated for release January 29, 2027, marks a major moment for him.

Kim’s appearance at the recording studio was documented on the show, where she emphasized:



“As crazy as my schedule is, I will always make time to do all the important things with my kids. I don’t want to stop my kids from doing what they want to do, so I tailor my life around my kids’ schedules.”



She also described the director’s reaction to Psalm’s performance,



“Your voice is so cool. I love your voice.”



Kim added,



“It’s a really cool voice.”



The experience underscored Psalm’s calm and enthusiastic demeanor, reinforcing her description of him as a “dream child.”

Despite fewer posts, Kim emphasized that this doesn’t reflect lesser importance — rather, a different approach: letting each child grow in their own space.

Going forward, fans can expect to see Psalm mainly when he’s working on significant projects, such as his voice role.

Otherwise, his appearances may remain more private, consistent with Kim’s stated philosophy around sharing.

Stay tuned for more updates.