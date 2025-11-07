“I just want to eat in peace”: Kourtney Kardashian expresses frustration as fans sneakily take photos in The Kardashians

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Image via Getty)

Kourtney Kardashian recently expressed her frustration after a fan was sneakily photographing her. In The Kardashians season 7, episode titled “I’m About to Lose My S**t”, viewers saw Kourtney and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, around New Orleans as the musician gears up for his band’s performance ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl.

Travis and Kourtney were seen completing a 5K run that aimed to benefit the LA wildfires that destroyed the Palisades and surrounding areas earlier this year. As the two later sat in a café, Kourtney noticed that fans were taking photos of them sneakily. Kourtney stated,

“Should we ask these people to stop [videoing] so I can take a bite? “I just want to eat in peace."

The Kardashians alum Kourtney Kardashian reacts to being sneakily photographed

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sat in Cafe du Monde in the French Quarter, Kourtney was not pleased with the sneaky photography being done by fans. She said,

“Travis is really good at tuning out all the noise around us, or the people taking sneaky photos. Can I just eat a beignet and get powdered sugar all over my face and drink a hot chocolate? I just ran three miles, and I just want to eat in peace.”

Kourtney Kardashian says that while she enjoys meeting people and saying hello, this is not about that. She further pointed out a woman outside of the window, “zooming in” on her as she eats her sugary snack. Kourtney stated,

“It’s more like this sense of like, ‘Well, you’re out in public, so you owe it to us to take a photo.’ It’s hard for me to tune it out, but I try.”

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she left the family group chat

The Lemme founder recently revealed that a message sent by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, on the family group chat prompted her to exit the group. However, this move led to an argument between the two. In an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney told friend Simon Huck,

“I just left a chat with Khloe. I couldn’t control myself. Khloe is just talking negatively about somebody who posted something.”

Kourtney later revealed in a confessional,

"Oh my gosh, this person, and just, like, talking s--t about them and, ‘How could they post this,’ you know, just analyzing it and I’m like, ‘Really?’ This is not what we have time for, and I just said, ‘Let them live their lives, you know?’ I’m just trying to limit my communication with people all day long. And then when someone gives me a reason to just leave the conversation, then I’m going to take it.”

Khloe soon slammed back at her sister as she said in a confessional video,

“You want to say I’m negative? I’m miserable? You are projecting, You are unhappy in your life and you’re taking it out on me. Whatever you’re going through, work it out, don’t flip s--t on me."

Stay tuned for more updates.