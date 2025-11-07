FBI season 8 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch and what to expect

FBI airs on CBS on Mondays (Image via Instagram/@fbicbs)

CBS’s FBI continues its eighth season with episode 5, titled “Falsetto,” set to air on Monday, November 10, 2025. Directed by Alex Chapple, the episode follows Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Eva Ramos (Juliana Aidén Martinez) as they team up to track down a killer targeting victims in broad daylight.

When a second murder occurs, the agents uncover that the perpetrator is following a hit list, raising urgent questions about who’s next. Meanwhile, OA (Zeeko Zaki) remains out of action, still recovering from the toxin exposure seen in episode 4. This leaves Maggie to navigate this intense case without her longtime partner.

FBI season 8 episode 5 airs on Monday

The latest episode of FBI season 8, titled “Falsetto,” premieres on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT. The episode picks up after the events of episode 4, with OA still recovering from the poison. Maggie is teaming up with Eva to hunt down a mysterious killer operating off a hit list. The episode continues the season’s momentum.

Where to watch FBI season 8 episode 5

For FBI season 8 episode 5, viewers can tune in live on CBS through their local cable provider. They can also see the episode via live TV streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. After its network premiere, it will be available for next-day streaming on Paramount+.

Subscribers to Paramount+ can stream the latest episodes along with previous seasons of FBI and its spin-offs (FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International). The series can also be purchased on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Vudu for those who prefer on-demand viewing.

What to expect from FBI season 8 episode 5

In FBI season 8 episode 5, titled “Falsetto,” Maggie partners with Eva Ramos to investigate a brutal daylight stabbing in a New York City park. The case quickly escalates when a second victim is found. This reveals that the killer is working off a hit list. Each new clue brings the agents closer to understanding the assassin’s motive. It also hints at possible connections to organized crime.

With OA still recovering from the toxin incident, Maggie will have to adapt to working without her usual partner. She chooses to rely on Eva’s sharp instincts and field experience. The investigation grows more dangerous as the team races to identify who is next on the killer’s list before some other attack occurs.

Fans can expect a tense, fast-moving episode with twists. The moral choices will test Maggie’s leadership and determination.

A brief recap of episode 4 before FBI season 8 episode 5 arrives

FBI season 8 episode 4 opens with a brutal home invasion targeting a U.S. Senator’s husband. The attack gives him injuries and puts the nation on alert. Despite other threats, the Senator still insists on flying to Washington, D.C., to cast a crucial vote. Isobel assigns OA and Maggie to protect her during the journey. The Senator refuses a private flight, choosing to travel on a commercial plane to appear strong in public.

Once in the air, the agents closely monitor the passengers. An older man with a cane draws attention. Another traveler causes a brief disturbance. Midway through the flight, the Senator excuses herself to the restroom but does not return. After repeated knocks go unanswered, OA and Maggie force the door open. They find her lying in there. They try to revive her but fail, and she is declared dead. Maggie suspects poisoning after noticing strange marks on the body.

Back in New York, Jubal, Ramos and Scola investigate potential motives. They learn that the Senator planned to expose a defense contractor linked to illegal chemical development. Evidence points to the use of a rare toxin. Everyone suspects the man with the cane. When OA confronts him, the suspect attacks, revealing that the poison was hidden in the cane itself. OA is exposed during the struggle and collapses. Maggie manages to inject him with an antidote and subdues the killer.

The suspect, identified as a chemist named “Oslo,” later escapes during transport, leaving the team shaken. OA survives but remains weak from the poisoning. The case remains open, with Oslo still at large. Episode 4 ends on a tense note as the agents brace for what’s next, setting up new threats and unfinished business ahead of FBI Season 8 Episode 5.

Catch FBI on CBS on Mondays.